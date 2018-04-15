Barbara Bush ‘Failing Health’ Update: Ex-First Lady Declines More COPD Treatment As Well-Wishes Pour In

Former first lady elects 'comfort care,' declines further treatment for COPD, heart failure

In the latest update on her health, Barbara Bush, President George H. W. Bush’s wife of 73 years, has decided against further medical treatment despite her “failing health,” according to a statement issued over the weekend by Bush family spokesperson, Jim McGrath.

Based on a Sunday Huffington Post report, Barbara Bush has elected to receive “comfort care” for chronic health conditions at her Houston, Texas home. Bush, 92, is reportedly battling heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

According to a live report by CNN‘s Ann Cabrera, Bush’s family is honoring her request to “remain home” instead of undergoing further medical interventions in a hospital setting for COPD and heart failure. Days before Easter, Bush complained of breathing difficulties and was subsequently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital.

After a time, the former first lady’s health improved during her hospital stay. Consequently, doctors discharged her to recover at home. Apparently, Barbara Bush’s health took a turn for the worse after a few days at her residence. McGrath confirmed rumors about Barbara Bush’s poor health and her wishes to remain at home among family as she rests.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of failing health, worrying not for herself ― thanks to her abiding faith ― but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump offered compassionate words for Mrs. Bush, according to a statement from the White House press secretary. Several politicians and journalists shared kind words of support for Barbara Bush on social media channels in the wake of news about her health distress.

WebMD draws a comparison between COPD and heart failure. While the treatments differ, the main symptoms patients present with are similar: “But both can make you short of breath when you do something physical, like exercise, climbing stairs, or walking for a long distance.”

The news about Barbara Bush’s health is developing.