James Comey's rumored net worth is far more than his former FBI salary, but sales from his book, 'A Higher Loyalty' may be his biggest payday yet.

James Comey’s interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is prompting online searches for the ex-FBI director’s net worth, age, his marriage, children, and other personal details.

Two days before his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, is set to hit bookstore shelves, Comey will kick off his media tour with a one-hour interview on ABC’s 20/20 on Sunday, April 15. This is Comey’s first interview since he was fired by President Donald Trump almost one year ago.

The interview with Comey has been making headlines since mid-February, when ABC News anchor and Good Morning America co-host, George Stephanopoulos, announced on Twitter that he was “looking forward” to his “exclusive interview with James Comey for the launch of his book A Higher Loyalty.”

On Sunday night, Comey’s interview will prompt numerous Google searches about Comey, who served as the seventh Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from September 4, 2013, until he was fired on May 9, 2017.

Aside from searches about the Comey interview and his new book, people may also be interested in more personal details, including his age, marriage and children, his net worth, and even his height (he’s 6’8″ tall).

Comey is the grandson of a police commissioner

James Comey was born on December 14, 1960, in Yonkers, New York. According to a 2013 article in the Yonkers Daily Voice, his grandfather, William Comey, was a police officer in the same town and served as a commissioner for the department.

According to White House archives, Comey, now 57, graduated from the College of William & Mary in 1982. He received his law degree from the University Chicago Law School in 1985.

The Boston Globe states that few people can “boast a resume like James B. Comey’s: top federal prosecutor, chief lawyer for both the world’s largest defense contractor and the world’s biggest hedge fund, and most recently director of the FBI.”

James Comey’s net worth

CNN reports that Comey’s salary as an FBI director was a “step down” from his previous position as “general counsel for an aerospace giant and a hedge fund.” The report states that his annual salary with the FBI was approximately $172,100, but his net worth prior to taking the position in 2013 was much higher.

“Comey submitted financial documents in 2013 when the Senate was considering him for the job. Those documents showed he had a net worth of more than $11 million. He also said he’d get a payout from the massive hedge fund Bridgewater Associates of more than $3 million if he became FBI director.”

James Comey’s book, due out April 17, will undoubtedly increase his net worth, with CNN reporting that more than 2 million copies have already been sold ahead of this week’s release.

Comey has been married for more than 30 years

According to Heavy, James Comey married his college sweetheart, Patrice Failor, in 1987. They reportedly met in 1978 when they were freshmen at William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Nothing goes together like onion rings and a cosmo (it IS her day, after all). pic.twitter.com/538fGuotNN — James Comey (@Comey) November 10, 2017

James and Patrice are parents to six children, but Heavy reports that the couple lost one of their sons, Collin, in 1995 to complications from a Group B strep infection when he was 9 days old.

The Comeys’ surviving children are daughters Abby, Claire, Kate, and Maurene, and their son, Brien.