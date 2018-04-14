NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Could Offer Three Players & Nets Pick For DeAndre Jordan, According To ‘Clipperholics’

According to Cannon Wonderlich of Clipperholics, the Cleveland Cavaliers could explore a trade package centered on the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to acquire DeAndre Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be aggressive on the trade market in the upcoming offseason. The only way to convince LeBron James to opt-in or sign an extension is for the Cavaliers to make a huge upgrade to their roster. Since the February trade deadline, DeAndre Jordan has emerged as one of Cleveland’s potential trade targets.

The “Lob City” era is officially over in Los Angeles when they decided to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets and Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons. Multiple signs are pointing that DeAndre Jordan is the next piece to be moved. Cannon Wonderlich of Fansided’s Clipperholics has suggested a potential deal between the Cavaliers and the Clippers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Cavaliers would send a package including Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance, Jr., J.R. Smith, and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to Los Angeles for DeAndre Jordan, Boban Marjanovic, and the Clippers’ 2018 first-round pick. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it could help both teams in fill needs to improve their rosters.

The Cavaliers’ suggested offer is undeniably one of the best packages the Clippers could get in any deal involving DeAndre Jordan. Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, Jr. could be part of the Clippers’ long-term future, while the Nets’ pick will help them speed up the rebuilding process. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will acquire a quality rim protector and rebounder in Jordan. The acquisition of another superstar could make LeBron James think twice about leaving the Cavaliers again. Boban Marjanovic would give the Cavaliers a reliable backup center who is also a dominant presence under the basket.

Harry How / Getty Images

The problem with the deal for the Cavaliers is that it would give them a logjam at center. Jordan, Marjanovic, Tristan Thompson, and Ante Zizic will be battling for playing time if the deal proceeds. Also, it remains questionable if the Cavaliers are willing to give up the Nets’ pick for a player of Jordan’s caliber.

DeAndre Jordan might be a superstar who could boost Cleveland on both ends of the floor. But, the fact that the Cavaliers didn’t offer the Nets’ pick to the Clippers before the February trade deadline means that they don’t see Jordan as an impact player who could help them win another NBA championship. If the Clippers lower their asking price, it will not be a surprise if the Cavaliers express interest in acquiring the All-Star center in the upcoming offseason.