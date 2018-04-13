Dustin Huff: A Rising Name In The Country Music Scene

Dustin Huff may not be a big name right now, but he is a rising star in the world of country music.

Dustin Huff may not be a name that the majority of country music fans are familiar with just yet, but his time is coming soon. Brought up a simple country boy from Indiana, Huff is now living in Nashville, making a name for himself, and quickly building up his fan base and his own music.

His country future began on the country roads of Indiana, traveling with his dad’s band. It wasn’t too long after that he decided to pick up the guitar himself and begin his own career. As Huff shares on his personal website, he began writing his own songs at the age of 15 and moved to Nashville at 19.

Huff has been traveling and playing shows at many different venues across the nation. Some of the states that he has played in include Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, among others.

If you haven’t heard of Dustin yet, we have you covered. He took the time to talk about himself and his music and shared some of the big goals that he has for the future.

First up, we talked about the beginning of his career and how he got started in the industry.

“So it started when I was just a kid. My dad was in a band for awhile as a singer and guitar player and he taught me how to play when I was 12 years old and then began writing songs when I was 15, so that was where it all got started for me.”

He went on to talk about who some of his favorite artists were when he started and who he enjoys in the current industry.

“Early on I grew up on Keith Whitley, Hank, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard etc. Those were always my dad’s favorites and that’s all we listened to whether in a car or just when he played music on guitar in the basement. My favorite artists in today’s mainstream would have to be Eric Church and Jon Pardi are my guys. Those guys are just doing something nobody else is doing and it’s great.”

Huff has big goals for the next couple of years, and he was happy to share some of those goals with us.

“So I’m pretty excited about this year. I’ve been writing a bunch of songs and building a strong catalog and I’m going to be taking some meetings with a few publishing companies here in Nashville and hopefully find a good fit and sign a publishing deal this year. That’s my main focus right now. By next year, I’m not really sure. I guess a big goal for me would be to have a song I’ve written be recorded by a major artist.”

For those interested in seeing Dustin play live, he talked about some areas he plays in and some of his favorite places to play.

“I play a lot of shows in Indiana for my home state folks but I also play all over like North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee, Just wherever anybody wants to book me and where I can build a fan base. My favorite venue that I’ve played would have to be 8 Second Saloon in Indianapolis. It was a sold-out crowd and the atmosphere was great!”

Over the past year, Huff has seen his career grow in a big way. He talked about the growth he has experienced and what he is hoping to achieve in the next year.

“I think a big thing that has happened is people in town are starting to hear my name more and more. My name and my songs are getting around to more and more people. Also, I’ve been getting a lot more shows and playing out more and more. As far as growth wise, I want my name to keep getting around town keep the buzz kinda going, you know? And of course, keep playing bigger shows where I’m opening for major artists.”

He also has a great connection with a current rising country star.

“For sure. I’m good friends with Luke Combs and his team behind him so that’s a big help having guys like that in your corner helping you out.”

As far as his own personal music, he enjoys writing his own songs and opened up a bit about a few of them and how they came about.

“I currently have two EP’s our which have three songs and five songs on them. And I have three singles out and will also be releasing a brand new single in May or June. Everything I write either comes from experiences in life or from the heart. Everything I do or see I take it in so places I see, people I meet, things I do, I get ideas from everything in life and just put pen to paper and make a story about it.”

All of that being said, Huff is a name to keep an eye on in the near future. He is moving his way up the ranks in the country music world, and it is just a matter of time before his name blows up. Make sure to jump on the bandwagon now and start listening to his music!