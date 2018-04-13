Britney Spears Wears Barely-There Sequined Mini-Dress With Cutouts At GLAAD Media Awards

Britney Spears flaunts toned body in strappy sequined mini-dress with cutouts.

Britney Spears never fails to wow in her fashion choices, and she did it again on Thursday night when she wore a barely-there sequined mini-dress. The 36-year-old wore the revealing piece on the red carpet while attending the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Mirror reports that Spears’ sparkling mini-dress was designed by Giannina Azar. It had multiple straps from various angles meeting at her chest and mid-section. The dress was short, skimming her thighs, and had large cutouts on the torso that perfectly showed off her fit frame. The short dress also flaunted her toned legs. Her dress had a bit of a showgirl flair to it with the fringed beading around the bust, mid-section, and hemline. Britney wore a pair of stunning Louboutin shoes that matched the mini-dress.

Britney wore her blonde hair wavy and semi-parted in the middle.

The “Toxic” singer has been quiet on social media the past few weeks but has shared with fans videos of her home workouts. She’s usually donning a stylish sports bra and skimpy shorts during her exercise sessions. She keeps her amazing body in shape by doing a variety of cardio and strength-training exercises. In one of her videos posted to Instagram, Britney demonstrated her flexibility by doing the splits and executing a few jaw-dropping moves that proved she’s at an advanced level of fitness.

Britney Spears on the red carpet at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, in Beverly Hills, California. Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP Images

Britney Spears in her barely-there sequined mini-dress. Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP Images

The GLAAD Media Awards recognizes and honors the media for their “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives,” according to its website.

Britney Spears at the 2018 GLAAD Awards in Beverly Hills. Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP Images

Kens5 Eyewitness News reports that Britney Spears was awarded the Vanguard Award for her impact on promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. She gave a speech about how society has put so much “emphasis on what’s normal” and has a tendency to look down anything else as “strange.” She added that for people to feel they can express themselves as “an individual through art is a blessing.”

Britney Spears reportedly was a hit at the GLAAD Awards — and it wasn’t just because she looked hot in her sequined mini-dress. Though it would’ve been enough to garner that type of admiration, she’s revered for her work in the LGBTQ community. When Ricky Martin introduced the singer at the event, she was met with a standing ovation. As Kens5 wrote in its headline, “Britney Spears broke the GLAAD Awards and helped Jim Parsons become an actor.”