Nicki Minaj Is Not Pregnant Amidst Rumored ‘Beef’ Between Her And Cardi B, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

But Nicki has admitted that Cardi hurt her feelings over 'Motorsport' verse

Nicki Minaj returned to music with the release of two new songs, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” But her return to the scene has spurred a lot of new speculation. One of those rumors is that the groundbreaking female rapper could be pregnant at the same time as Cardi B, who just released her first album, Invasion of Privacy.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop has investigated the rumor and they claim that it’s untrue. According to Gossip Cop, Nicki’s press rep told them that Nicki is not expecting a new baby and that the speculation was “silly.”

Perhaps some people want the two most popular female rappers in the music industry right now to be pregnant at the same time to add an extra dimension to the rumors that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj do not like each. But Nicki Minaj added her own fuel to those rumors during a live interview today with Zane Lowe to promote her new music.

During the interview, Lowe asked Minaj if it was true that she was referencing Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, on her “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” records.

Nicki gave Cardi credit for working hard towards the success of her music but she said that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper hurt her feelings when she claimed that Nicki changed her “Motorsport” verse in the final version of the song, presumably after she heard Cardi’s verse. As Rolling Stone reports, in today’s interview, Nicki claimed that was not true and that she was hurt that Cardi said that. She also said that she was hurt that Quavo from the Migos did not defend her or clear the air around the misunderstanding.

“With ‘Motorsport’ I felt ambushed,” Nicki said before getting choked up about the incident.

Nicki also addressed the rumors that she did not shoot the “Motorsport” video at the same time as Cardi B and Migos because she and Cardi do not get along. But Nicki said that she did not shoot that day because her hairstylist was not available that day. The Queens rapper added that Cardi should know that by now since they now share the same hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.

To be fair, during an interview to promote her album release, Cardi was asked about the fact that she and Nicki did not shoot the video. She said that she was told that Nicki could not shoot that day.