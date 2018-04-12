Rev. Al Sharpton’s Half-Brother Charged With Murder

The incident allegedly occurred the day after the suspect participated in the March for Our Lives gun control rally.

A judge this week ruled earlier this week that a capital murder charge filed against the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow can go to an Alabama grand jury. Glasgow is reportedly civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton’s half brother. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

“Glasgow is accused of driving 26-year-old Jamie Townes around to look for a stolen car before Townes allegedly shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, believing she was the thief. In Alabama, a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable,” AP explained about the incident that allegedly occurred last month in Dothan, Alabama, located in the southeastern part of the state. A judge set Glasgow’s bond at $75,000.

Kenneth Glasgow’s community organization, The Ordinary People Society, participated in a March for Our Lives pro-gun control rally in Alabama two days before his arrest, and Glasgow gave an impromptu speech at the event, Snopes claimed.

According to a police detective who provided testimony at a preliminary court hearing, 14 shots were supposedly fired from the vehicle that Glasgow was allegedly driving on the night after the march, the Dothan Eagle reported, one of which killed the victim. Glasgow initially told cops that his girlfriend was behind the wheel at the time, the news outlet added.

Glasgow, 52, is an ex-convict who served about 10 years in jail on drug charges, ThinkProgress reported.

A capital murder charge against the Rev. Al Sharpton's half brother will be forwarded to an Alabama grand jury: https://t.co/8OI2ioqGsh pic.twitter.com/6yeYdunClE — AL.com (@aldotcom) April 12, 2018

The legal term capital murder as applied in Alabama means that a defendant can face either the death penalty or a life sentence without parole if convicted on that charge in a court of law. Under what is often referred to in other jurisdictions in general as felony murder, an accomplice can face the same consequences as the prime offender.

One of Glasgow’s initiatives is to restore voting rights to eligible felons, including registering them to vote inside prisons. According to Big League Politics, Glasgow estimated that he registered thousands of felons in Alabama to vote for Democrat Doug Jones over Republican Roy Moore in the December 2017 special election for the U.S. Senate. Under a new law in Alabama that he and others championed, individuals with criminal records, other than those convicted of murder or sex crimes, can vote in elections in the state. The potential restoration of voting rights for felons, if at all, varies from state to state.

He helped Doug Jones win over Roy Moore… https://t.co/khMaQblNBs — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) April 2, 2018

The grand jury has the option of indicting Kenneth Glasgow on the original charge, on a lesser charge, or dropping the case entirely because of a lack of sufficient evidence. “Last month, Glasgow asked a judge why he could be executed for ‘what someone else does,'” AP recalled.

As the capital murder charge against Al Sharpton’s half brother Kenneth Glasgow is a developing story, please check back for updates.