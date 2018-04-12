Tristan Thompson Gets Booed By Khloe Kardashian’s Fans In First NBA Game Since Cheating Allegations

Khloe got the cheers, Tristan got the jeers during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game on Wednesday night.

One day after rumors of his cheating broke out, Tristan Thompson got back on the court to play during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game on Wednesday. According to People, the 27-year-old power forward played a total of 30 minutes but was heavily “booed” by angry Kardashian fans.

Tristan Thompson was not part of the starting lineup, so his name was not announced at the stadium as the game started. However, the crowd expressed their dismay when the basketball star entered the court to replace LeBron James toward the end of the first quarter. The boos reportedly got louder when Tristan’s face was flashed on the big screen when he was called for a foul.

Despite being in Tristan’s home court, Cavaliers fans gave their support to Khloe Kardashian, who is currently in Cleveland while waiting to give birth to their first child together. Some even brought posters that read “We love Khloe.”

The heckling extended even on Twitter. Angry fans tweeted sarcastic jokes all throughout the game, calling Tristan a “cheater.”

“Hard to play well when you’re thinking about the cheating you’ve been doing,” one fan tweeted.

“I gotta say, Tristan Thompson looks unphased by this fiasco. He still can’t score and still stinks overall at basketball,” wrote another.

Tristan Thompson is getting paid 16 million dollars a year to average 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game this season…He played Khloe and the Cavs — Jael Henry (@JaelBHenry) April 12, 2018

Tristan Thompson during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks NBA game on Wednesday, April 11. Jason Miller / Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson did not seem affected by the drama of his rumored infidelity. The NBA star carried on and was even spotted chatting with his teammates during the pre-game warm-up. However, the fans’ angry cries may have affected Tristan and the rest of his team, as the Cleveland Cavaliers ended up losing the game to the Knicks, 98-110. According to sports reporter Emmet Golden, Tristan avoided the media and quickly “left the locker room” as reporters rushed in.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a baby girl, due this month. The couple has been last spotted together during Khloe’s baby shower last month. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also been posting pictures of her maternity shoots on her Instagram account. The latest photo, posted only three days ago, showed her and Tristan sharing a sweet kiss while cradling Khloe’s baby bump.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

Fans were shocked when photos and videos of Tristan kissing other women surfaced earlier this week. On Tuesday, TMZ released surveillance videos of the basketball player kissing two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C., The tapes were allegedly taken last October 2017, when Khloe was already three months pregnant. There have also been reports that Tristan’s cheating is still going on. The athlete has been spotted kissing another woman over the weekend and checking in at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York.

So far, both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has refused to comment on the issue.