Stormy Daniels Poll Reveals What American Voters Think About Alleged Affair With President Trump

A massive majority has weighed in on the scandal.

The alleged brief consensual affair between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and U.S. President Donald Trump that supposedly occurred about 12 years ago when he was a private citizen has received an enormous amount of media coverage, particularly on networks like CNN. But is it affecting public opinion in any meaningful way?

A new Quinnipiac University poll purports to have the answer. Although 58 percent believe that Trump had the extra-marital affair with Stormy Daniels which he has denied, only 23 percent of those surveyed think that the sex scandal is an important issue, and 73 percent don’t (four percent either don’t know or didn’t answer). Those respondents who deem the scandal irrelevant include 90 percent of Republicans, 79 percent of independents, and 51 percent of Democrats, The Daily Caller reported.

Additional findings indicate that 59 percent of American voters think that Trump knew that his lawyer paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 about 11 days or so before the election to stay silent about the alleged romantic encounter. Yet the same percentage believe that the president’s possible knowledge of the hush money is unimportant.

“Yes he did it. No we don’t care. A big yawn from voters on Stormy Daniels, President Trump and the payoff,” a Quinnipiac official summarized.

In other data from the nationwide telephone poll of about 1,100 registered voters with a 3.4 percent margin of error, 69 percent maintain that Trump should not remove Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and 52 percent are convinced that the investigation is fair, “the lowest level of support for Mueller since the independent Quinnipiac University Poll first asked this question in November.”

On Monday, the FBI raided the home and office of Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, pursuant to a search warrant, purportedly seeking information on the Stormy Daniels payment and/or the Access Hollywood tape. What that has to do with alleged Russia collusion is unclear.

The Quinnipiac Poll also revealed that 41 percent of respondents presume that the media makes up negative stories about Trump (that percentage jumps to 80 percent for Republicans and 43 percent for independents).

Trump, a former Democrat and independent, mingled with celebrities and they with him virtually his entire adult life as a prominent New York City real estate developer and later a reality TV star prior to running for president on the GOP ticket. Given the lurid and tawdry allegations emerging from the entertainment and media community both recently and historically, it would hardly be unprecedented if an alleged affair took place.

“For the first time in a year, in this particular poll (which always overestimates Democrats), Trump’s job approval rating hopped over 40 percent to 41 percent,” Breitbart News added.

The Trump-related notoriety may or may not be enhancing Daniels’ career. “Stormy Daniels is filling strip clubs nearly every weekend on a national tour, but the porn star who says she had a 2006 affair with President Donald Trump is getting only a ‘negligible’ income boost from the nude shows, her attorney says,” the Palm Beach Post reported today. Stormy Daniels will be performing nearby the Trump Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this weekend while the president is in town.