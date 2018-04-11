‘Destiny 2’ Second DLC Titled ‘Warmind’ And Opens Crucible Maps For All, Road Map Updated

Bungie extends the 'Destiny 2' roadmap to September with big requested features.

Bungie revealed an updated Destiny 2 roadmap Wednesday along with the official title for the online shooter’s second expansion, Warmind. The studio also announced a major change to how Crucible maps will be handled that will make every map available to all players.

The second Destiny 2 expansion is officially titled Warmind, following previous leaks that suggested the title could be Gods of Mars. It is scheduled to be released in May with Bungie planning a full reveal via a Twitch livestream on April 24.

Officially, the only details Bungie is ready to share is that the game will “send you to new places to meet new heroes and battle new enemies. You’ll earn new loot and master new activities.” Unofficially, previous leaks and hints in the main Destiny 2 campaign suggest Guardians will return to Mars to solve the mystery of what is happening with the Warmind, Rasputin, and meet legendary Guardian Ana Bray along the way.

It’s hinted that this will not be a return to the same areas of Mars from Destiny 1. Instead, players will be taken to new areas set on one of the icy poles of Mars.

The introduction of Warmind and the start of Season 3 will also bring a major change to the way Destiny 2 handles Crucible map. All maps will be available to all players in all matchmaking playlists like Quickplay, Trials of the Nine, or Iron Banner, whether they have purchased the expansions or not.

The only place where Crucible DLC maps will be restricted is the Private Matches being added as part of the Season 3 update. Only those who have purchased Curse of Osiris will have access to those maps in Private Matches and only those who have purchased Warmind will have access to those maps in Private Matches as well.

Road Map Update

Season 3 of Destiny 2 will run until the release of the next major expansion in September. In the meantime, players will have the May 8 update and another update planned for the summer to see new features and major changes to content.

Bungie continues to shuffle new features around based on priority and development resources. The May 8 update for the Warmind expansion will include the following:

Seasonal Crucible Rankings

Private Matches

Vault Space Increase

Multi-Emote

Exotic Weapon Masterworks

Seasonal Vendor Progression

Exotic Weapon Sandbox Changes

Heroic Strike Modifiers

Nightfall Challenge Cards

Meanwhile, the un-dated Summer update is currently targeting the following:

New Seasonal Event

Faction Rallies Improvements

Bounties

PC Clan Chat

Exotic Armor Sandbox Changes

Bungie is also tentatively targeting the following for the September update with other features still to be revealed:

Gear Collections

Records

Weapon Slot Changes

Weapon Randomization

The Weapon Slot Changes was revealed by Bungie during a community livestream last week. Weapon Randomization is a new announcement and has been an oft-requested feature requested since Destiny 2 first launched along with Gear Collections. Records were hinted at prior to the game’s release but never made it into the final product.