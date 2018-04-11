‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Gets A Season Premiere Date, But Is This The Show’s Last Season?

The "Chrisley Knows Best" season premiere date announcement comes hot on the heels of the announcement of some Chrisley cancellations.

Todd Chrisley hasn’t been receiving the best of news as of late, but the news of getting a season premiere date for the USA Networks hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, should serve as some type of good news for the embattled family patriarch.

PopCulture.com is reporting that USA Networks’ hit show will be returning for its sixth season on May 8, and during this sixth season, they’ll be celebrating the 100th episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

This season, the Chrisleys will be exploring a variety of topics, including Savannah Chrisley’s new “single and ready to mingle” status, which is a sharp deviation from her previous announcements about her various boyfriends (which never seemed to last long enough to be included in the season, apparently).

Chase Chrisley is also going through his own “single and ready to mingle” status, and this, too, will be featured in the new season of the show.

Last season, the Chrisleys were able to use their television platform to launch the YouTube career of Chrisley spawn Grayson. In addition, Savannah was able to enjoy a lot of success for her new clothing line, Faith Over Fear, which she was able to launch on the Home Shopping Network.

And while fans of Chrisley Knows Best are thrilled that their favorite show is returning, they were concerned because there were some rumors going around that suggested that the show would be canceled.

These rumors originated in December, and Todd Chrisley immediately took to social media to shut the rumors down.

“For all of you asking if I have decided to close the curtain on Chrisley Knows Best, The answer is NO,” Chrisley wrote. “That’s a fake story. They want you clicking on it so they make money from the clicks. We are here for as many seasons as you guys tune in for. Don’t be suckered in by these folks trying to cash in on our name. We are currently filming season 6 and have no plans to stop unless you guys decide you are no longer interested.”

When you realize that #ChrisleyKnowsBest is coming back in less than a month!!????: @toddchrisley pic.twitter.com/j915SVa8N1 — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) April 11, 2018

Make sure to tune in to the season premiere of Chrisley Knows Best in May.