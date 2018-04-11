‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thurs. April 12: Lulu Apologizes, The Past Haunts Sonny, Nina & Curtis Meet

The latest 'GH' spoilers state that Lulu will swallow her pride for the sake of a friend, while Sonny battles demons from his past.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, April 12 reveal that the past has come to haunt certain residents of Port Charles. Sonny (Maurice Benard) has never shied away from the fact that he has shady connections and an even shadier past. However, he never thought he would have to deal with his shortcomings and that of his father’s at the same time. Lulu (Emme Rylan) also needs to deal with her ex-friend and try to mend broken bridges. Elsewhere, General Hospital spoilers via SheKnows Soaps promises that Nina will continue on her quest for answers.

Mike (Max Gail) has Alzheimer’s, and GH fans have been deeply touched by the Corinthos’ family pulling together in this time of crisis. However, Max’s mental illness comes with a price tag that may be too high for mob boss Sonny. Mike’s conscience has stepped up, and now he has this sudden urge to talk about all the good and the bad that he has done in his life. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny’s past will come back to spook him. Could it be connected to Mike’s tale of Sonny burying somebody in a field? It will be Sonny’s job to find out to whom Mike has been chatting and convince them that his father doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Ever since Maxie (Kirsten Storms) found a new best friend in Peter (Wes Ramsey), it seems as if Lulu can do no right. So, when Maxie found out about Henrik’s book, she thought that Lulu was chasing a story at Nathan’s expense again. General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, April 12 suggest that Lulu will apologize. It seems she is willing to sacrifice her pride and apologize to Maxie even if she is not to blame.

The problem is that Nina (Michelle Stafford) also doesn’t quite trust Peter. Although he is her boss, she realizes that there is a story behind Peter. General Hospital spoilers state that Nina will meet with Curtis (Donnell Turner). It seems he will update her on what he has been able to dig up on the new hero of Port Charles. One thing is for sure: Port Charles will be turned upside down once Peter’s true identity as Henrik is revealed.