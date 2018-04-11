Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson: TV Cameras Filming Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Fans will likely see Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal play out on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s lives have been rocked by reports that the NBA player has been cheating on his very pregnant girlfriend. Now Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras are reportedly rolling on every second of the drama.

According to an April 10 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian resumed filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on April 8, just days before Tristan Thompson’s cheating bombshell exploded. On Tuesday, videos and photos of Tristan making out with multiple women surfaced online. Photos of Thompson accompanying one of the women to a hotel were also revealed. Meanwhile, Khloe has been back in Cleveland awaiting the birth of the couple’s first child together.

Sources reveal that cameras are “catching all of the Tristan and Khloe drama,” as it happens. The insider went on to reveal that Kris Jenner makes sure that “every second” of her kids lives are captured by cameras, and that the cheating scandal is “no different.” As fans know, dramatic moments such as Kim Kardashian’s divorce to Kris Humphries, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s split, Khloe Kardashian’s rocky marriage to Lamar Odom, and Caitlyn Jenner’s transition have all been documented on the family’s reality show over the years.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is stuck in Cleveland until after the birth of her daughter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star couldn’t leave to return to L.A. with her family even if she wanted to. Khloe is said to be too far into her pregnancy to fly, even if her doctor was on a private jet with her. Instead, Kardashian will remain in Ohio until after the birth and then plan her next move.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to comment on the cheating scandal, but Tristan will have to show his face eventually. Thompson’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is set to play a game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The team is also expected to make a deep run into the postseason when the 2018 NBA playoffs begin this weekend.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is expected to return with brand new episodes later this year. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s cheating drama will likely be at the center of the storyline.