Kim Kardashian’s Unnatural Pose In Bikini Pic Is Being Called Out As Obvious Photoshop Fail

Kim Kardashian called out for digitally enhancing one of her latest bikini photos posted on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian has been sharing a slew of bikini pics to her Instagram account since returning from the Turks and Caicos. One image in particular is being called out as an obvious Photoshop fail.

The image was shared by Kim on Tuesday and shows her in a red bikini standing on a wooden staircase landing near the beach.

A few visible factors are behind suspicions that Kardashian’s bikini pic was altered, Page Six reports. One of the details drawing attention is a cloudy white line seen on Kim’s right wrist. The mark indicates that a liquify tool was used, according to the report. Moreover, her wrist is bent abnormally and the bone structure appears distorted.

The report continues that the second aspect in Kim’s unnatural-looking bikini pic is her waist; it looks “uneven on either side.”

Some followers noticed what was off about the 37-year-old’s photo and weren’t shy about sounding off.

“What’s wrong with your hand? Was this edited with MS Paint?” asked one.

“Love u but u look like the mannequin factory had a malfunction,” another wrote.

A rep for Kim Kardashian responded to Page Six about the Photoshop controversy. Her rep said that the “image in question with the white mark is actually filtered through an app that adds in imperfections to the image. She has used it for several other photos seen on her Instagram where you can see cracked lines and white spots.”

Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:13am PDT

The scrutiny comes after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star denied a Photoshop fail over a photo in which fans criticized her for a smashed car in the background. As Yahoo adds, Kim was also slammed for allegedly altering an image of herself donning Calvin Klein underwear when people noticed a bent door frame in the background near her right leg.

Kim reacted to the criticism she received for the smashed car in the background of one photo. She fired back that the allegations were “so ridiculous” and that the photo in question was one she reposted on Instagram that a fan had already posted. Kim told her fans that the only thing she did was add a filter. She continued that it looked like the fan “mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.”

Instagram and image-heavy programs come with a host of apps that people use. It’s no secret that even the celebrities use these tools, but when it comes to bikini pics or anything meant to showcase a star’s physique, their fans want authenticity. After all, many stars claim exercise and eating healthy is the way they go in achieving and sustaining an incredible body. It’s rare for stars to discuss the common use of Photoshop or other digital alterations used in the entertainment industry, but it’s a well-known fact. When it comes to famous figures using social media, major alterations to casual photos don’t go over well with fans.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most-watched celebrities in the world. Boasting 110 million Instagram followers, every image that Kim posts is studied by eagle-eyed users.