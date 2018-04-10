WWE News: Chris Jericho’s Return To WWE Confirmed As 15 Superstars Added To ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

The 'Ayatollah of Rock-N-Rollah' is heading back to WWE for one of the biggest events ever.

After WrestleMania 34, some believe that there won’t be another big WWE event for quite some time, but they would be wrong. On April 27, 2018, the wrestling fans of the world will get to enjoy the Greatest Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia, which will have 50 superstars in the ring for a huge battle royal. On Tuesday, 15 more names were confirmed for the match, including the return of a multi-time former world champion, Chris Jericho.

On April 27, the WWE Network will show the Greatest Royal Rumble live starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, and there will be a special hour-long Kickoff show as well. The big battle royal will be the headliner, but there are a host of other bouts, including John Cena vs. Triple H and seven championship matches.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will have some of the best superstars of today from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but there will be legends from the past as well.

On Tuesday, the official website of WWE announced that 15 new names were confirmed for the match, including The New Day, Baron Corbin, and Kurt Angle. The name that stands out the most, though, is that of Chris Jericho, who hasn’t been seen in the ring for months.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 15 Superstars have been added to the 50-MAN #RoyalRumble Match at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.! #WWEGRR https://t.co/HMiQow0e17 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

With a few weeks to go until the big event, here are the confirmed names for the battle royal, with more to be announced.

Chris Jericho

Kurt Angle

Baron Corbin

Elias

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Shelton Benjamin

Chad Gable

Titus O’Neil

Apollo

Dolph Ziggler

Mojo Rawley

Goldust

Daniel Bryan

Big Show

Bray Wyatt

Kane

Braun Strowman

Along with that huge battle royal, there will be seven championships on the line, and the matches look quite incredible. Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Universal Title on the line against Roman Reigns once again, but this time, it will be inside a steel cage.

Matches confirmed for the Greatest Royal Rumble as of April 10, 2018.

WWE Universal Title – Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. TBD

WWE Intercontinental Title – Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor

WWE United States Title Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. TBD

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. TBD

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. TBD

This will be the first time that the Greatest Royal Rumble event has ever happened, and WWE is going all out with as many superstars as possible. It seems like the huge 50-superstar battle royal and the return of Chris Jericho would be enough, but they want to give the fans even more. With that match and seven championship matches happening in Saudi Arabia, this may end up being the biggest event of the entire year.