EA Play 2018 Press Conference Set To Stream On June 9

Electronic Arts has confirmed the dates and times for its pre-E3 show in Hollywood.

Electronic Arts is set to kick off EA Play 2018 with a press conference at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, June 9 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EST). All of the news and announcements can be viewed as they are broadcast via live stream on EA.com.

After the live event, EA Play 2018 opens to ticket holders at 2 p.m. and continues at the Palladium through Monday, June 11 until doors close at 8 p.m.

EA is bringing back its EA Play gaming festival to Hollywood, in lieu of showcasing their games on the E3 show floor at the Los Angeles Convention Center. EA began hosting their own program for their fans outside of E3 in 2016, which was before the trade show began offering people outside the gaming industry an opportunity to purchase tickets to the expo.

Unlike E3 2018, EA Play is a free event that’s open to the public. Those interested in attending EA Play 2018 are encouraged to register online for an admission ticket, as space is limited. Pre-registration for the event is going on as of this writing.

Starting on May 25, interested parties who’ve pre-registered will be able to finalize their tickets and reserve their gameplay times through the registration website. Reserving time to play a specific game is on a first-come, first-served basis. Those without a reservation may wait for a chance to play the games in a standby line.

A closer look at ‘Anthem’ is highly anticipated at EA Play 2018. Electronic Arts

Among the games confirmed to be shown at EA Play 2018 are Anthem and the next Battlefield. Demos for new EA Sports games, Sims 4, and several mobile games have also been announced, but details on specific sports and mobile games have yet to be shared.

Other games may be revealed during the press conference as well. On their blog, EA does tell their fans to expect some “surprises” during their press conference live stream. Last year, games like the recently released A Way Out and the upcoming Anthem were among the biggest reveals.

Tune in June 9th at 11AM for our EA PLAY press conference! https://t.co/HZPlKBu2Ke pic.twitter.com/a3SVN4EQVo — Electronic Arts (@EA) April 10, 2018

In addition to game demos, EA promises “lots of experiences for attendees and families, including music, art, food, and entertainment for everyone.”