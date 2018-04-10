Derick Dillard Joins Jill Duggar And Baby Boys On Walk After Ex-‘Counting On’ Star Got Slammed On Instagram

Derick Dillard appears on Jill Duggar's Instagram after they faced several criticisms.

Now that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard do not have to be on Counting On, they are taking their liberty in traveling around the country. However, that does not mean that they have faced less criticism as they continue to share their lives and parenting techniques on Instagram. Right now, the Dillards are in Colorado as the 29-year-old husband is working with his church team in the Centennial State and have caused drama despite the fact that cameras are not following them around anymore.

This spring, Derick Dillard got more involved in Cross Church College, and the work has taken him to Colorado. Having flown to another state without a car meant that Jill had to fend for her baby boys as he worked during the day. When she chose to walk for 70 minutes to a Chick-Fil-A, the fans were shocked by her treatment of Israel, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Jill brought sons Israel, 2, and nine-month-old Samuel along with her, and fans are concerned that Israel had to walk all that way,” reports the magazine.

Then she posted a picture for Israel’s third birthday without her husband on Instagram. She described in the caption that she is celebrating Israel’s birthday during a hotel breakfast and the selfie just included the birthday boy and his brother, Samuel Dillard.

Having missed out on the past few Instagram opportunities, Derick showed up on Jill’s feed earlier this week. He decided to join his wife and baby boys on their famous walks, showing that he is in full support of such outings.

Some fans were still wary of doing such strenuous physical activity with young ones.

Others showed support for their walks, saying that it helps bring the family closer together.

Jill Duggar’s frequent posts in Colorado definitely seem to confuse many Counting On fans. Many of them started asking whether the Dillards have relocated to the Centennial State without telling them.

Despite the fact that Jill and Derick are no longer on Counting On, they have no problems getting in headlines. Since getting eliminated from the famous Duggar family show, both of them have ramped up their Instagram engagement. In particular, Jill has increased her support for her husband, who triggered them getting the boot.

Jill and Derick Dillard are currently spending time in Colorado Springs.