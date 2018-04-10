‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Nicole ‘Nicky’ Vargas Arrested For Performing Oral Stimulation In Public, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Nicole 'Nicky' Vargas of the 'Bad Girls Club' may have taken the show's title a bit too literally after she was caught by the cops-- and on camera-- doing some nasty stuff in public, according to 'TMZ.'

Bad Girls Club star Nicole “Nicky” Vargas was arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office last week for allegedly performing oral stimulation to her boyfriend while topless in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Speaking to TMZ, the authorities revealed that the 27-year-old TV personality was taken into custody and was charged with unnatural and lascivious acts in public, among others, after she engaged in sexual acts with her boyfriend in plain view.

Based on the report, Nicky was giving her boyfriend some love down south in the parking lot of a Grant Avenue apartment complex in Cape Canaveral on April 4 when one of the witnesses approached the couple, asking them to stop what they were doing and to “move along.”

Unhappy for being interrupted, the original bad girl, more popularly known for her moniker “The Jersey Joker,” teamed up with her beau and started beating the concerned resident. The couple then allegedly ripped the witness’s shirt and hit him at the back of his head and in the chest with a closed fist.

“Nicole (Vargas) proceeded to rip the victim’s shirt off by the neck causing the buttons to rip out, punch him in the chest with a closed fist and hit the victim on the back of the head,” the police report reads as cited by Florida Today.

According to police officers who responded to the commotion at around 7:30 p.m., a topless Nicky Vargas tried to flee when they arrived. After Deputy Matthew Olka caught up with her, she even tried to “roll away” but to no avail.

She was later captured and brought to the police station where she and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Voegele, were charged with battery, unnatural and lascivious acts in public, and exposure of sexual organs.

Vargas was released after posting bail of $2,000 while her Washington-native boyfriend remained incarcerated at the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $1,500 bond.

Nicole “Nicky” Vargas starred in Bad Girls Club Season 10 when she was 22-years-old. Hailing from Fort Lee, New Jersey, Oxygen brought Vargas to live with several other rebellious women in one house for a televised experiment intended to moderate the way they behave.

However, she voluntarily left the show in Episode 4 after engaging in a couple of physical altercations with her co-star, Valentina Anyanwu. No significant news about the reality TV star has been published since— at least, until her arrest in Florida last week came to light.