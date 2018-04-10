‘The Trump White House’: Ronald Kessler Reveals The No. 1 Leaker In New Book

The author of the new book The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game was on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio, where he said Kellyanne Conway was the number one leaker. Ron Kessler also talked about Melania Trump’s influence on the president, suggesting that Melania tells Donald what news articles to read, and she was the one who told him to run for president. Kessler revealed on the radio show that White House aides have told him they’ve seen Kellyanne Conway texting information and sending emails to news reporters. Kellyanne Conway is the president’s counselor and former campaign manager.

“How much longer do you think Kellyanne Conway has before she is fired?” the host asked Kessler.

“Trump certainly did not know she was a leaker until now, so let’s see what he says,” Kessler replied.

“He’s reading the book now. I know that early on he took her off the air for several weeks when he thought she was screwing up, so he’s not afraid to make her accountable.”

Kessler in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union corroborated his claim that Conway leaks more information to the press than any other staff in the White House. Kessler also told CNN, it was Kushner and Ivanka that “pushed the firing of Comey, which was disastrous.” Kessler claimed Jared Kushner and Ivanka were instrumental in the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s former communications director, which the author called “the most absurd hire in the history of the White House.” Kessler calls Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump the “Teflon aides” in his book because Trump won’t fire them regardless of their “foolish” decisions.

The New York Times bestselling author also told Nati, Donald Trump let blacks and Jews in his Mar a Lago golf club because he wants to be loved and he enjoys “sticking it to them.” However, Kessler believes Trump isn’t racist because he once dated a black girl. The author said Trump had his sons work for minimum wage at his construction sites when they were younger. Kessler told Nati the president has a softer side that he doesn’t want people to know about, and he calls Trump a “complex guy.” According to Washington Examiner, Trump is often quoted as “senior White House official” in news reports, according to the book.

According to Ronald Kessler’s official webpage, he has known Donald and Melania Trump for two decades and understands the president better than any other journalist. Ronald Kessler’s book The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game was published on April 3, 2018.