President Trump Has A New Russia Problem, U.S. Faces ‘Grave Repercussions’ If Syria Attacked

Russia warns President Trump that the U.S. will face 'grave repercussions if he takes military action over the reported chemical attack in Syria.

President Donald Trump and Russia have become practically synonymous since the president took office. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign team has ensured that the words “Trump” and “Russia” are forever linked in the news headlines. Now, President Trump has a new Russia problem, one that is potentially much more dangerous for the U.S. and the wider world. Yesterday, Trump reacted to the apparent chemical attack in Syria last weekend, threatening the possibility of immediate U.S. military action against President Assad’s regime.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, President Trump said that the U.S. would respond “forcefully” to Saturday’s apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria. Trump also warned that Russia or any other nation found to share responsibility will “pay a price.” Asked if he believed Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, carried any responsibility for the Syrian chemical attack, Trump was forthright in his response.

“He may, yeah, he may. And if he does it’s going to be very tough, very tough.” He added: “Everybody’s gonna pay a price. He will. Everybody will.” “[We will] make a decision tonight or very shortly thereafter. We have a lot of options militarily, and we’ll be letting you know pretty soon. Probably after the fact.”

Russia has blocked calls by the United Nations Security Council for an international inquiry into the Syria chemical attack, calling the attack “fake news.”

SANA / AP Images

Russia Sends President Trump A Warning Over Syria

Russia is the Syrian regimes only real supporter and there are Russian troops in Syria, supporting President Assad’s troops. At the United Nation’s, Russian Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, denied that there had been a chemical attack. As reported by Reuters, Nebenzia also warned that any military action by the U.S., in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria, would carry “grave repercussions.”

“There was no chemical weapons attack.” “Through the relevant channels we already conveyed to the U.S. that armed force under mendacious pretext against Syria – where, at the request of the legitimate government of a country, Russian troops have been deployed – could lead to grave repercussions.”

As reported by the BBC, Russia claims that it has already sent its own experts to the scene of the alleged chemical attack in Syria, and the found no trace of chemical weapons. Russia has invited investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to fly to visit the site of the alleged attack.