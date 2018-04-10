WWE News: WWE Announces The Dates Of The Next ‘Superstar Shake-Up’ For ‘Raw’ And ‘SmackDown’

Just one week after "WrestleMania 34," the WWE rosters are going to look very different.

Just 24 hours after WrestleMania 34 took place in New Orleans, WWE decided to let the world know that things were about to be shaken up quite a bit. Next week, the 2018 edition of the Superstar Shake-Up will take place over the course of two nights, and it could lead to major changes to the main roster. Things will kick off on Monday Night Raw and carry over into Tuesday with the second night of the shake-up on SmackDown Live.

Less than an hour into the Raw after Mania, there were already two NXT debuts on the main roster as both Ember Moon and No Way Jose had moved up. The Raw Tag Team Titles were even relinquished by Braun Strowman and his young partner as WWE knew they simply couldn’t continue on in the ring.

That was far from the biggest announcement coming tonight, though, as there is still so much more of Raw to go.

WWE kept on bringing the big news, and their official website spelled it all out as they revealed the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up will begin on April 16, 2018. The first round will happen on Raw and night number two on SmackDown will take place on April 17, 2018.

For those who aren’t aware of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, it’s an event that can really mix up how the roster looks. Superstars from Raw could be sent to SmackDown while some on Team Blue may end up moving to Team Red.

There is also the NXT factor to take into consideration as there may be a number of superstars who are ready to move up and they may make their main roster debuts. Ember Moon may end up being on Raw just one week before being sent over to SmackDown, but that remains to be seen.

For now, all superstars need to carry on as the members of the rosters they are currently a part of, but that could change by next week. WrestleMania 34 brought about a number of title changes, and the look of the WWE is very different on this Monday, but the company is far from shaking things up. The 2018 version of the Superstar Shake-Up will have the rosters of both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live prepared for anything and everything to happen.