‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale: Why Are Some Characters Wearing Purple Armbands?

Fans are wondering if the fact some characters are wearing purple armbands will be significant in the Season 8 finale

New images for the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead have just been released by AMC. Interesting to note is the fact some characters are wearing purple armbands. But, what does this mean?

In some of the images released ahead of the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead, there are characters seen wearing purple armbands. Jesus (Tom Payne), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Saddiq (Avi Nash) are a few of the main characters shown to be wearing these armbands. However, there are some minor characters also wearing the bands.

This is not the first time colored armbands have been present in The Walking Dead either. Previously, as Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom began their crusade against Negan’s group, the Saviors, many characters were seen wearing colored armbands. As is explained in the video below, it is likely the colored armbands signified which group they belonged to as a way to avoid confusion between the groups when they attacked the Saviors.

Previously, each group appeared to wear their own colors. Alexandria was seen to wear white armbands, Hilltop had green ones and members of the Kingdom were shown wearing orange armbands.

So, if this theory is correct, could it mean all of these groups now consider themselves to be fighting together in unity, as represented by the purple armbands?

Wearing colored armbands could be tricky, though. Imagine what would happen if the Saviors discovered this tactic and started wearing matching armbands as well?

Not everyone in the group is wearing these purple armbands, however. In particular, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is not wearing one. It also appears that Morgan (Lennie James) isn’t wearing one either. Plus, there are plenty of other members of Rick’s group who are not wearing armbands of any description. So, could there be some other significance as to why they are wearing them? Perhaps the people who are wearing the armbands will have a role to play in the Season 8 finale that is, as yet, unclear.

Only by tuning into the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead this Sunday night will likely reveal the answer.

You can view all of the images released by AMC for the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead that feature characters wearing purple armbands in the gallery below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the Season 8 finale, Episode 16 (titled “Wrath”), on Sunday, April 15, at 9 p.m. EST.