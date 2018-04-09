WWE News: Brock Lesnar And Vince McMahon Got Into Heated Verbal Altercation After ‘WrestleMania 34’

'WrestleMania 34' brought about big moments, confusing results, and a war between two beasts.

Last night at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, fans saw some shocking occurrences, the return of The Undertaker, and a very unexpected ending to the main event. Everyone thought that Roman Reigns would win the WWE Universal Title since Brock Lesnar was reportedly heading to UFC, but that didn’t happen. The bigger news, though, is that Lesnar ended up getting into a very heated verbal altercation with none other than Vince McMahon upon walking backstage.

After delivering numerous German suplexes and five of the monstrous F-5s, Lesnar was finally able to pin Reigns and retain his title. The crowd in New Orleans had been raining down hard on the match and tearing it apart from the beginning, but it was what it was and it ended in another loss for Reigns, as recapped by the official website of WWE.

Once the match was over, Lesnar headed backstage with Paul Heyman, and that is where the main event fight actually began.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon got into a very heated verbal altercation backstage after the main event of WrestleMania 34. It was not scripted and had nothing to do with storylines, but it was a very real altercation.

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon got into a heated backstage altercation following #WrestleMania 34. — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) April 9, 2018

There isn’t a whole lot known about the altercation as of yet, but Pro Wrestling Sheet did confirm with multiple sources that it happened.

Apparently, Brock Lesnar walked backstage after the match was over and was very angry at something that took place. He was said to be “livid” and took out his anger on Vince McMahon, who was sitting in the gorilla position right past the curtain.

The incident is said to have been “brief” but very heated from both sides. Lesnar reportedly took the WWE Universal Title and threw it either at the wall or Vince McMahon before walking away from the entire thing and everyone else.

It is possible that Brock Lesnar went off the script near the end of the main event with Roman Reigns, but that has yet to be confirmed.

WWE

There has been a lot of talk lately that Brock Lesnar is leaving WWE since his contract with the company has officially expired as of late Sunday night. Numerous reports and chatter on social media had him returning to UFC for another run, but no official announcement has been made.

It’s not known if Brock Lesnar is going to leave WWE or re-sign with the company for any length of time, but he is technically still the Universal Champion. After WrestleMania 34, Lesnar walked out of New Orleans with another victory over Roman Reigns and his title still over his shoulder. If he’s not going to UFC and is staying with WWE, a heated verbal altercation with Vince McMahon isn’t going to make for a very comfortable environment.