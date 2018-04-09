Topless Woman Charges Towards Bill Cosby At Courthouse

The woman charged towards the comedian on arrival at a Pennsylvania courthouse for his sexual assault retrial.

Disgraced comedian, Bill Cosby was welcomed to court by a raging topless woman on Monday. According to Fox News, Cosby’s arrival at a courthouse in Pennsylvania was chaotic and ended with a topless woman being taken into custody. The actor arrived at court on Monday for his sexual assault retrial, a topless protestor with the words “Cosby” and “rapist” painted on her back jumped the barrier and charged at him. The woman was intercepted by the police who threw the woman to the ground and cuffed her before she got close to the comedian. The protestor has been taken into custody.

ABC News said Cosby seemed startled by the incident but was not touched or injured. Fox News said Cosby was walked back toward his car, then returned to the entrance and was led to the courthouse. The topless protestor was among half a dozen people chanting in support of Cosby’s accuser. The woman had “Women’s Lives Matter” written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning; prosecutors have lined up witnesses against the comedian. Cosby’s first trial ended in a cliffhanger, Fox News reports. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after five days of tense deliberations on charges of molestation and sexual assault. Cosby played Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show and was accused of allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

ABC News calls Cosby’s trial the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby reportedly hired a new high-profile lawyer and will adopt an aggressive strategy. The celebrity’s team is attacking Andrea Constand as a greedy liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers seeking popularity, according to the report.

According to Independent, the court is likely to hear much of the same evidence as the first trial. Judge O’Neill granted a request by the prosecution to allow testimony by five other women. Judge O’Neill also presided over the first trial Independent reports. The five women alleged the actor engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior. The judge allowed prosecutors to call only one other accuser in the first trial, according to the Independent.

Bill Cosby's retrial begins in Pennsylvania today — the first time the comedian's case returns to court since the #MeToo movement began six months ago https://t.co/3BRTWyxBIL pic.twitter.com/PCcXDzxjPd — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2018

O’Neill granted a request by the defense to allow testimony from a woman who claims Constand boasted about falsely accusing a famous man to get money. The defense witness was barred from the first trial, according to the report. The 80-year-old faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Bill Cosby insists that the sexual contact with his accusers was consensual.