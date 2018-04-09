WWE News: Braun Strowman Provides ‘WrestleMania 34’ Shock Winning Tag Championship With 10-Year-Old Fan

WWE 'WrestleMania 34' unveils a new star as a 10-year-old called Nicholas partnered Braun Strowman to win the 'Raw' tag team championship.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman has had a phenomenal 18 months, during which he has arguably become the WWE’s biggest attraction. As the excitement built for this year’s WrestleMania, Strowman had been the mainstay of Monday Night Raw, destroying everyone put before him with the exception of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The only thing missing from Strowman’s list of accomplishments was a major championship win, something that the Monster Amongst Men put right last night in New Orleans.

Rolling into WrestleMania 34 the WWE told us that Strowman would be competing for the Raw tag team championship, but they kept us guessing as to who his partner would be. On a night that was bereft of big surprises, Strowman provided WrestleMania’s only truly big shock by picking a 10-year-old boy named Nicholas from the WrestleMania crowd to partner him in his match against Sheamus and Cesaro.

As reported by Forbes, young Nicholas quickly became a favorite as the WWE Universe chanted his name, and almost unbelievably, Nicholas is now the youngest champion in WWE history. It was a superb piece of theater by the WWE, but thankfully Nicholas didn’t have to spend too much time in the ring. As reported by the official WWE website, Strowman had already taken care of Sheamus before tagging Nicholas, sending him into the ring to face Cesaro.

Nicholas isn’t just a WWE tag team champion, he showed the huge crowd that he is also a pretty smart kid. He entered the ring, took one look at Cesaro, and tagged Strowman right back again. Strowman then caught Cesaro in mid-air, landed a Running Powerslam, and elevated himself and 10-year-old Nicholas to Raw tag team champions.

In doing so Strowman handed Nicholas a story that he will treasure for the rest of his life. Imagine the reaction of his friends when the kid returns to school. The question now is whether Nicholas will be available to join Strowman to defend the title under the WWE’s mandatory, for some, 30-day defense rule.

Braun Strowman picking a 10-year-old from the audience was clearly the biggest, and most enjoyable, surprise at WrestleMania 34. The evening’s other big surprise was no surprise at all, The Undertaker vs. John Cena happened, but it was hugely disappointing.

The Undertaker Vs. John Cena Lasted Just Three Minutes

Let’s be honest the return of the Undertaker to the WrestleMania stage was no surprise. Rumors of the Deadman’s resurrection have been circulating for months, and Cena has been calling him out for weeks. Sure enough, the Taker did make an unannounced appearance, but as reported by Wrestling Inc., the match lasted just three minutes. The Undertaker took Cena out when he landed a “Tombstone” and took his WrestleMania record to 24 – 2.

The WWE’s lack of promotion for John Cena vs. The Undertaker perhaps indicates that the company is moving into a new era. WrestleMania 34 showed the WWE Universe that Braun Strowman will be at the center of that new era, whilst The Undertaker and John Cena will not.