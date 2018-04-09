‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 16: Nelle Tries To Mess Up With Ava, Jason Gets Cautious

The week of April 16 brings welcome and grave news for Port Charles residents.

The week of April 9 will prove to be challenging for all families in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Anna (Finola Hughes) is still unsuccessful in locating her son, Carly (Laura Wright) is haunted by Morgan’s death, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) deals with his father’s mental decline, which could bring significant trouble to his family. Some progress would most likely happen next week as Robert Scorpio will also be back in General Hospital.

In the aftermath of all the shocking revelations, the week of April 16 will have a lot of surprises in store for viewers according to Soap Hub. The cliffhanger for next week’s episodes reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna will talk, and it will have something to do with Henrik. While discussing their approach to the big secret Faison left behind, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Anna will have a brilliant idea. Unfortunately, Jason will not find it particularly appealing, and it appears like he will have misgivings about Anna’s proposal.

For the week of April 16, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nelle will see a new target – Ava (Maura West). She initially approached Ava with the plan of taking Carly down. However, Ava tried to discourage her because she has been taking things too far. Nelle will latch on to Ava’s mind next and mess with it, and spoilers indicate that Carly will also find more answers during this week as a confrontation will happen. As for Jason, he will soldier on, but with extra caution. This might have something to do with his talk with Anna and the search for Henrik, or this might involve Sonny’s mob dealings.

For Tuesday, April 17, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Lulu will think of a new idea and Dante will be supportive. The last writing stint did not work well for Lulu and led to Nathan’s demise, but it seems like she will not let that discourage her.

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday reveal that Maxie will be on Nina’s line of attack. Maxie has been spending too much time with Peter (Wes Ramsey) lately, and this bothered Nina so it will not be surprising if the same issue will come up next week. Meanwhile, it seems like Liz will offer some piece of advice.

Unwilling to take Ava's advice, Nelle's ready to take her plan to the next level. ????Tune into a haunting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5jhktGNkeU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2018

By Thursday, spoilers hint that Sonny will be caught off guard thanks to Chase. Meanwhile, Kim (Tamara Braun) will offer another piece of advice to Julian, and she will tell him to support his family. The cliffhanger for the week of April 16 will bring both good and bad news for the Corinthos household.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will receive a welcome phone call, which seems to be good news, but his wife is not in the best condition as it looks like Carly will have no idea what to do when Friday rolls out.