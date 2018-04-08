TLC Shares Photos Of Kendra Duggar’s Baby Shower, Jana Duggar Hosted While Holding Baby Gideon

Photos show Kendra and Joe and Joe's siblings enjoying games at the shower.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the Duggar family recently celebrated Kendra and Joe Duggar’s first child with a masquerade-themed baby shower. However, TLC has posted new photos of the pair as they played games at the Duggar home with several of Joe’s siblings and Kendra’s family members. The pair were pictured tasting baby food alongside Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth and the newly engaged Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar. In the silly photos, the pairs donned trash bags to keep their clothing clean and sleep masks from keeping them from seeing the baby food they were feeding one another.

Jana Duggar played master of ceremonies to the event while holding onto Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth’s newest addition, Gideon Martyn. Joining Jana in helping out was family friend, nanny and tutor, Laura Demaisie. Fans can see the pictures here.

This is Joe and Kendra Duggar’s first baby. The pair tied the knot last autumn and announced that they would be parents in December of 2017. Kendra has been very open about the fact that her first pregnancy hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world, as she has experienced some severe morning sickness during her first trimester of her pregnancy.

Kendra Caldwell and Joe Duggar’s baby boy will be the eleventh grandchild in the Duggar family and the ninth baby boy. Thus far, Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar have the most Duggar grandchildren, with the pair having given birth to five children over the span of their nine year relationship.

The pair have not revealed what name they plan to give their baby, but announced the gender of their child by setting off a rocket in a field near their home.

Kendra and Joe have been the focus of much of the previous season of Counting On, with their wedding preparations taking center stage. During the season, Kendra was seen trying on wedding dresses while Joe Duggar surprised her on her birthday with a cake and impromptu party.

The new season of Counting On will debut in a couple of months, and it is expected that some of Kendra’s pregnancy journey will be featured on the show.