WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Appearance Sparks Speculation Of Full Comeback To The Ring

After Mysterio was spotted at the WWE hotel before 'WrestleMania,' fans hoped he might return for good.

The WWE rumors are kicking into full gear ahead of WrestleMania 34, with sightings of Rey Mysterio at the WWE hotel sparking speculation that his full return to the ring could be coming soon.

As PWInsider reported, the wrestler was spotted at the New Orleans hotel where other WrestleMania competitors are staying. Rey Mysterio had been in town for Wrestlecon and participated in some meet-and-greet events, but his status for the event itself had been up in the air. Though there were rumors spreading among fans that he might make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania — as the WWE tends to pull a few surprises for fans at the biggest event on the schedule — it was not clear how much he had recovered from a torn bicep suffered in February.

There had already been growing rumors in the week leading up to WrestleMania that Rey Mysterio would make an appearance. As Bleacher Report noted, many believed he would be Braun Strowman partner at WrestleMania and that Vince McMahon was very interested in signing Mysterio to a short-term deal to get him back in the ring.

But the report from Sunday morning that Rey Mysterio was already at the WWE hotel sparked speculation that he could be preparing for a more full return to the WWE. Ringside News noted that he was “looking healthy” in his appearance at the hotel, suggesting that there may be nothing holding him back from a full return, and many fans jumped on the reports, hoping that they would see him back on a permanent basis.

Rey Mysterio spotted at the WWE hotel, do you think he could be part of Wrestlemania? Maybe Braun’s partner?! #WrestleMania — Smark Radio (@SmarkRadio) April 8, 2018

REY MYSTERIO HAS BEEN SPOTTED IN NEW ORLEANS!!!! HE IS STAYING IN THE SAME HOTEL AS THE WWE TALENT!!! RUMOUR IS HE WILL BE BRAUNS TAG PARTNER TONIGHT!! — Wwe1993 (@Wrestling_1993) April 8, 2018

While there is always high interest among fans for WWE legends to return to the ring, the results have been something of a mixed bag. Some former WWE superstars have been able to return to the ring to moderate success, while others struggled to deal with the effects of years of wear-and-tear injuries. That was the case for Sting, who returned to much fanfare but suffered serious injuries at the 2015 at Night of Champions and has been working toward a comeback for one final match.

Three HUGE matchups are going down at WrestleMania 34. pic.twitter.com/C4T76czuXY — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2018

The rumors about Rey Mysterio reached a fever pitch in the hours leading up to WrestleMania 34, but the WWE remained silent on whether Rey Mysterio would be back or whether his potential return would be a one-off or a full-time comeback.