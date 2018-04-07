'Page Six' says the Trump divorce was a long time coming, and Vanessa's family financial windfall was the trigger

A new report says that due to Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged cheating, Vanessa Trump has been biding her time until her family money from her father’s estate comes through. Initially, the Trump divorce was said to be uncontested, as the couple was parting ways in a friendly manner, but now, Page Six is saying that is no longer the case as custody of the Trump children is now a sticking point.

Vanessa Trump (nee Haydon) is said to be benefiting from her father Charles Haydon’s assets, a successful lawyer’s investments which recently reached maturity. Charles Haydon, who died in 2005, passed on a substantial estate, according to a source close to the family.

“I can’t speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing.”

Vanessa Trump Had Been Waiting To File For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr.

It is thought that Vanessa Trump filed for divorce as soon as her own financial security was cemented, but it had been in the works for some time due to the alleged cheating of Donald Trump Jr., most notably with Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day. But a Trump source claims that Donald Trump Jr.’s rumored philandering didn’t stop with O’Day.

“There have been numerous affairs. This divorce has been in the works for a long time.”

Donald Trump Jr. Once Lamented It Was 'Hell' to Visit Playboy Mansion with Pregnant Wife Vanessa https://t.co/MykcPsje0L — People (@people) April 5, 2018

While it was thought that the Trump divorce would go smoothly because of their prenuptial agreement, this is no longer the case as the two are grappling over custody of the five Trump children. Also, the prenuptial agreement itself is a bone of contention, and ironically, it is the same one that Donald Trump has used in his own three marriages.

Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Cheated On Vanessa Trump During Her Pregnancies

Donald Trump Jr. is said to have cheated on Vanessa Trump during her pregnancies, which was when Donald Trump Jr. was involved with Aubrey O’Day. Donald Trump Jr. met O’Day when working as a consultant on his father’s show, Celebrity Apprentice.

Donald Trump Jr. gave an interview to Adam Carolla back in 2007 that foreshadowed Trump’s reported cheating during the pregnancies of Vanessa Trump when he talked about visiting the Playboy Mansion with his wife.

“Can you believe the hell I’m going through? I’m at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife! It doesn’t get worse than that, does it?”

First Family Torn Apart: Inside Donald Trump Jnr And Vanessa’s Crumbling Marriage https://t.co/kqJfsFz4LN — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) April 7, 2018

Friends of Vanessa Trump claim that she had a reason to be concerned about her financial status before filing for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. Even during her marriage, Vanessa Trump had to rely on her mother for money. Vanessa Trump’s mother recently bought a lavish NYC townhouse from Roger Ailes’ widow with cash.

Vanessa Trump Was Waiting For Financial Security To File For Divorce

“Don Jr. was never generous with money. Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs.”

The first sign that the Trump divorce would not be uncontested was when Vanessa Trump hired a criminal defense lawyer to represent her. Friends say that Vanessa Trump was just waiting to file for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.