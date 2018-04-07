Preston Lonnberg-Lane: Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Stabbing Dad With Butter Knife, Carving Out Eyeball

Police officers investigation the scene of the crime found the 74-year-old man's eyeball on the floor.

A Pennsylvania man is accused of stabbing his elderly father to death with a butter knife and subsequently carving out his eyeball, possibly in a drug-induced psychotic state, KYW-TV (Philadephia) is reporting.

WARNING: the remainder of this article contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Police say that Preston Lonnberg-Lane, 30, of Lansdale (in suburban Philadelphia), stabbed his 74-year-old father, Thomas Lane, to death with a butter knife. What’s more, the younger Lane allegedly carved the older man’s eyeball out.

The elderly man was still alive when police arrived at the scene.

“I just… tried to kill everybody in the house… I need help.”

According to the criminal complaint against Lonnberg-Lane, when police arrived at the scene of the crime, they found the elderly man alive and semi-conscious, but with multiple stab wounds about his head, neck, and forearm. What’s more, he had a “traumatic eye avulsion” – which is to say, his eye had been removed from its eye socket.

Police had to pick up the man’s eyeball off the floor.

Preston allegedly told cops that at about 3:30 a.m., he snorted two bags of Fentanyl – an exceptionally powerful narcotic painkiller. Then, Preston allegedly admitted, in his drug-induced state he began stabbing his father, who was asleep at the time of the alleged attack.

The elderly victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died two days later.

Thawornnurak / Shutterstock

The younger man has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to Fox News. He was denied bail and remains behind bars.

According to Stat News, Fentanyl is a powerful opioid narcotic painkiller that is up to 100 times more powerful than heroin. A lethal dose of heroin is around 30mg for most adults, whereas a mere 3mg of Fentanyl would be fatal. In New Hampshire alone, 70 percent of all opiate overdoses, as of the article’s writing in 2016, involved Fentanyl.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a drug-induced hysteria has resulted in the gruesome mutilation of an eyeball. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Florida woman Camille Balla allegedly smoked marijuana laced with what she believes was either Flakka or PCP. Then, supposedly in a drug-induced psychosis, she allegedly stabbed her mother and gouged out her eyeballs. So vicious was the alleged stabbing that blood was strewn all over the home where the crime took place. Investigators found the victims eyeballs sitting on a cardboard box in the home.