Demi Lovato Shows Off Stretch Marks And Cellulite In New Photos

Demi is proudly showing off her body imperfections in new photos.

Demi Lovato is proudly showing off her body to fans. The singer and actress revealed what her body really looks like without photoshopping and filters in new posts on Instagram Stories, as E! News reported that the star is urging others to accept their bodies – flaws and all.

The site reported that Lovato kept it real with her followers on the social media site earlier this week as she shared multiple photos and videos revealing her stretch marks and cellulite while rolling up her black t-shirt to show her middle. She also flaunted her stunning legs in grey short shorts.

She then wrote in the caption of the snap displayed on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself.”

Lovato continued to share a number of other candid images and clips with fans without retouching or filters, including one showing her laying down on her bed and pinching her stomach.

Demi told her followers alongside that photo, “stretch marks and extra fat.. and yet I still love myself.”

The “Cool For The Summer” singer then turned around to snap a short Boomerang video of her from the back while wearing the tiny shorts, drawing an arrow to highlight her thighs. The star added, “cellulite and yet I still love myself.”

Demi continued her display of body confidence with another inspiring message while telling her followers not to believe everything they see on Instagram and similar social media sites as reality.

“The boomerang smoothed out my legs,” Lovato wrote online after posting the various photos of her body, shortly after Kim Kardashian was called out by fans online for seemingly retouching a snap of herself in her underwear.

Demi added, “The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme.”

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Demi has been incredibly outspoken about loving her body over the past few months after struggling for years with body issues. She’s been open about suffering from eating disorders, including bulimia, on multiple occasions in the past.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Lovato explained that she’s been working hard to embrace her body and love herself – imperfections and all – over the past year.

Per Refinery29, Demi told the popular daytime talk show host in January that she had “really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures.”

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer posted a stunning photo of herself in a striped swimsuit while at the beach on Instagram shortly before appearing on the show. She explained to Ellen that she initially didn’t want to post it after feeling uncomfortable with the way her legs looked but decided to share it because she looked so happy.

Lovato said, “I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”

Demi also shared an inspiring message in the caption of the bathing suit snap, explaining to her more than 66 million followers on the social media site how she learned to love her body while also encouraging them to do the same.