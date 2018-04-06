Denver High School Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Smoking Marijuana With Students

An East High School teacher, Rachel Farely, 29, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Colorado officials say a high school teacher was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly smoking marijuana with her students. The Denver Post reported that on Aug. 8, 2017, Rachel Leigh Farley invited several of her students to her home on Glencoe Street in Denver to help decorate clothing for Freshman Day.

It was reported that one of the female students left the 29-year-old teacher’s home for a while and when she returned she saw Farley, who teaches math at East High School, allegedly smoking marijuana with the other students.

Officers with the Denver Police Department were called to East High School in February after a student reported the incident. An investigation ensued and police interviewed nine 17-year-old students in March who admitted to smoking marijuana with the teacher at her home, according to an arrest affidavit.

A picture was of the teacher supposedly shown to the group of students during the interview, and police say most of them were able to identify Farley as the teacher who allegedly gave them marijuana.

Officials say the students stated that the teacher “provided the marijuana and introduced it to the group to smoke.”

Denver Public Schools stated that Farley started teaching at East High School in September 2011 until she resigned from her position last year on August 31, adding that “there was nothing notable about her resignation – she simply resigned.” Following her resignation, she became a volunteer in the music and drama department at the school.

Denver News Former DPS teacher accused of letting students smoke pot at party jailed https://t.co/JVU4SF0A6o pic.twitter.com/uyjrTWmEu5 — Denver NewsChannel (@Denver_NC) April 4, 2018

Farley’s Facebook page indicated that she resigned from East High School to become a dance instructor.

Once the allegations about her smoking marijuana with the students emerged, she was “barred from volunteering for, contracting with or being employed by Denver Public Schools in the future. She has been blocked from being a volunteer, having a (contractor agreement), or returning to employment with DPS,” according to school officials.

Denver police have since arrested Farley, and she was booked into the county jail. The teacher was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a felony.

Farley was scheduled to make a court appearance at a county court on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. No further details have been released.

Denver police officials are investigating the teacher’s charges.