Rihanna Shows Off Voluptuous Body In Tiny Black Leather Mini-Dress

Rihanna slays in black leather at launch of her Fenty Beauty line in Milan.

Rihanna showed her body off in a tiny black leather mini-dress in Milan on Thursday. The singer celebrated the launch of another collection for her Fenty Beauty line, but it was her sexy look that got people talking.

The 30-year-old sizzled in a wraparound mini-dress that flaunted her legs and chest. Her strapless number also accentuated her waist with a large belt. The crisscross style elongated her legs and the gold high heels polished off her smoldering look.

Vogue had all the details on what Rihanna wore at the launch of Fenty’s Beauty Body Lava. The “Love on the Brain” singer donned a Versace leather tulip dress that cinched with a bright gold Barocco buckle belt. The gold-chain strapped heels were designed by Tom Ford. She accessorized with Chopard earrings, a set of gold and platinum bangles, and a “slew of haute jewels from Cadar Designs, Etho Maria, and Buccellati,” according to the report.

Just Jared noted in its coverage of Rihanna at the event that she looked “fierce” on the red carpet.

Rihanna wore her long hair with a wavy curl and parted in the middle. Her makeup was sparkly and matched her skin tone beautifully.

Rihanna spoke with The Cut in October 2017 about the challenges of dressing her body type. She said she has a “fluctuating body type” that amounts to her fitting into something very form-fitting and the next day — or week — she needs something “oversized.” She puts a lot of effort into surveying her closet and pondering what’s going to work for her body each day. Rihanna noted that fashion is a highly individual thing and it revolves around how a person feels about their body at any given time.

Rihanna in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, April 5. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images for Sephora loves Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna on the red carpet for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch in Milan. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images for Sephora loves Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Teen Vogue reports that Rihanna was body-shamed during the 2018 Grammy Awards. Many took to Twitter to say they thought the singer had gained weight. Some even speculated that she was pregnant. There were those that made downright hateful comments about Rihanna’s face, stomach, and breasts.

Whatever people think of Rihanna’s body, she looked sensational in Milan in her tiny leather mini-dress. The design flattered her body perfectly and will no doubt give haters little to criticize.