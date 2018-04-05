Insiders Say Donald Trump Trying To Figure Out Best Time To Fire Robert Mueller, Democratic Strategist Claims

Scott Dworkin says Trump already has a plan to fire Robert Mueller, but is just determining the best time to do it.

Donald Trump has no plans to sit for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and is now trying to figure out the best time to fire Mueller, reported Democratic strategist Scott Dworkin, citing sources close to Trump in the White House.

Last month, reports surfaced that Trump wanted to sit with Mueller for an interview about allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election and that Trump obstructed justice with his firing of FBI Director James Comey. But Dworkin has reported that Trump actually has no plans to meet with Mueller, and in fact is planning to fire the man leading the Russia investigation.

Dworkin claimed that Trump already has a plan for how he will fire Mueller, but has yet to determine when he will do it. There have been occasional rumblings that Trump was planning to fire Mueller including a rumor that he would do it on Super Bowl weekend to suppress the response, but none of those rumors have come to pass.

Dworkin, the co-founder of The Democratic Coalition and a frequent contributor on MSNBC, often shares inside information on developments related to the Russia investigation. The latest report would confirm the fears of many Trump critics who believe he is planning to fire Robert Mueller in hopes that it sinks the Russia investigation. The left-leaning organization MoveOn.org has organized a rapid response should Mueller be fired, with massive demonstrations already planned and triggered within hours of a potential firing.

Mueller has reportedly been making overtures to Trump’s team in the hopes of gaining an interview. As the Washington Post reported this week, Mueller’s team told Trump’s lawyers that Trump is a “subject” of the investigation and not a “criminal target,” hoping that the assurance will encourage Trump to sit for an interview. But legal experts noted that the distinction means little — a subject can turn into a target at any point during an investigation.

The report that Trump is not a target of the Mueller probe is actually terrible news for him | Slate https://t.co/I6gsDYwqtE — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) April 5, 2018

Two Republicans close to the White House just told me Trump is not going to sit down with Robert Mueller. They add that he is still trying to figure out the right timing to fire Mueller. It’s not a matter of IF he will try to fire Mueller, it’s WHEN. Trump “already has a plan.” — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 4, 2018

Donald Trump had also sharpened his attacks on Robert Mueller in recent weeks, including calling out the Special Counsel by name on Twitter for the first time. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt” and insisted that his campaign had no improper contact with Russia during the 2016 election.