Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Wears The Trousers’ In Their Relationship And Prince Harry Loves It, ‘People’ Reports

The former 'Suits' star knows how to shine under the glaring spotlight of the royal family, according to 'People.'

Meghan Markle is reportedly the one “wearing the trousers” in her relationship with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old American actress is believed to be the one who has more control and the British prince allegedly loves that about her, People reported.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, Prince Harry’s journey to finding true love was never easy. In fact, the fifth in line to the throne has been to failed relationships in the past because of his royal status.

The author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess noted that Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas both struggled with all the attention and being in the spotlight.

But things took a different turn when he met Meghan. Apparently, the future royal seems to be really comfortable with the limelight — a far cry from the prince’s previous girlfriends.

An insider also told the outlet that Meghan is “definitely the one wearing the trousers” in their relationship, adding that she has always been “established” even before she met Prince Harry.

“She is a strong, opinionated woman who has her own ideas about things, and that’s one of the things he loves about her.”

It was also noted that Meghan’s “self-assurance” has made Prince Harry even more confident. In fact, the couple has been doing a great job together as evident in their previous royal engagements.

Prince Harry was also noticeably “more relaxed” whenever his future wife is by his side, the source added.

Prince Harry is reportedly more relaxed whenever Meghan Markle is by his side. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, People also reported that the youngest son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles is now ready for the next phase of his life.

According to former royal reporter Duncan Larcombe, Prince Harry’s drinking and partying days are over, thanks to his future wife.

Larcombe, who is the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story revealed that the royal “desperately wanted to get married,” especially since his brother, Prince William, has found happiness with his own family.

Meghan Markle reportedly has a huge influence on Prince Harry. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool / Getty Images

He claimed that Meghan’s arrival definitely “completes” Prince Harry’s life. He also believes that the actress has a big influence on the prince and even helped him establish a connection to the public.

With their royal wedding just around the corner, many were convinced that Prince Harry has found the perfect partner to move the monarchy forward.

“Meghan is going to be a force. She will help him really define his role and relate to the public in a way that he wouldn’t have been able to do before. It was worth the wait.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Castle.