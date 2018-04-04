Khloe Kardashian Is Quitting ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Reports ‘In Touch’

Khloe is said to be putting her family first now.

Khloe Kardashian fans are likely going to be devastated if the latest news about the reality TV star is true. Reports are surfacing that the youngest Kardashian sister is quitting the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to an April 4 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian has decided to leave her reality TV days behind her once her baby daughter is born. Khloe, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is said to want to quit television in order to fully focus on her family and learn to be a first time mother.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian has appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for over 10 years. The reality star has shared so much of her life with viewers, including her DUI arrest, sadness over her late father, her marriage to Lamar Odom, and her messy divorce. She has also shared her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the gender of her unborn child, and her new, more quiet life in Cleveland, where Thompson plays alongside LeBron James for the Cavaliers.

Now that Khloe Kardashian is set to become a mother any day she has been thinking about what she wants for her future, and for her daughter. Sources tell the magazine that Khloe has finally “reached the point where she’s ready to put family first.” The insider goes on to reveal that filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians has become a full time job, which includes filming from early in the morning until late at night, and that she’s “ready for a change.”

The source went on to say that Khloe Kardashian is also “fed up” with the long distance relationship she often has to have with Tristan Thompson due to the fact that he is either on the road for games or in Cleveland where he lives. Kardashian reportedly doesn’t want to worry about going back and forth from Ohio to California, and is ready to spent the majority of her time by Tristan’s side in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian’s alleged decision to quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians is said to be upsetting her mom, Kris Jenner. Khloe’s “fun personality” is one of the reasons that viewers tune in to the show and if she’s no longer on the reality series, the ratings could take a huge turn for the worse. However, Khloe is reportedly sticking to her guns and told her mom that she’s going to do what’s best for her in her life.