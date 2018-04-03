Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wants Her Daughter To Carry On Family’s Big Butts

Khloe said she hopes her unborn baby will 'inherit my butt.'

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about her unborn daughter and revealing which family traits she hopes her little girl will carry on. It turns out that Kardashian wants her famous family’s infamous large derrieres to carry on down the family bloodline.

According to a new report by People, Khloe made the somewhat surprising confession about her unborn baby in a recent post shared on both her website and her app. Kardashian joked that one of the things she hopes her daughter inherits from her is her and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s “big booties.”

While telling fans what she wanted to pass on, Kardashian wrote that she hopes her unborn baby gets her “sense of humor,” her “selfie-taking skills,” and her “taste in music,” as well as being “business savvy” just like she is.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then added in her post that she wants the little girl to get her boyfriend Tristan’s laugh as well as his “tech skills” and his “spending habits.”

It was after the list that Kardashian discussed her hopes the future size of her unborn child’s derriere, joking that she wants her to have a big butt like her mom and dad — as well as her famous sisters.

According to the Standard, Khloe wrote online, “I want my baby to inherit my butt. Both big booties, lol… well mine before pregnancy.”

Kardashian then added in her post that she wants the baby to have Tristan’s “IQ and my street smarts.”

Kardashian’s latest baby confession comes after the reality star – who is expected to give birth to her first child in just a few weeks’ time – admitted that she’s been spending much of her pregnancy dreaming about what her bundle of joy will look like.

“I can’t wait to meet my baby girl!” Kardashian said, according to People. “I often think about what she’ll look like and what her little personality will be like. She’ll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought.”

As fans of the Kardashians already know, Khloe officially confirmed the gender of her first child during the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in March after much secrecy since the baby news was leaked last year.

Khloe has been very open about her first pregnancy ever since, sharing multiple stunning shots of her bare and covered baby bump on social media in recent weeks.

Kardashian has also been sharing workout videos with her fans to show how she’s keeping fit during her pregnancy, including one back in January that forced her to clap back at the haters earlier this year who claimed she was doing too much activity while pregnant.

As the Inquisitr previously reported earlier this year, the star issued a pretty serious clap back at those who left not so nice comments on Twitter and across her other various social media accounts.

Khloe even threatened at the time to stop sharing her pregnancy with the world after being called out, but fortunately for fans, she didn’t carry out the threat.