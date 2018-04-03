‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Threatened To ‘Put A Bullet’ In Maci Bookout’s Husband, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Maci Bookout says she's fearful for her children's safety.

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has allegedly been threatening his baby mama, Maci Bookout, and her husband Taylor McKinney. Maci and Taylor were so worried for their safety that they decided to file for an order of protection against Ryan, and now the details of the bitter feud are beginning to come out.

According to an April 3 report by Radar Online, Ryan Edwards reportedly threatened to shoot and kill Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney. The Teen Mom OG dad, who shares one son, Bentley, 9, with Bookout, has been going through a lot of personal issues, including a cheating scandal and heroin addiction.

In the official court documents filed by Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney, the Teen Mom OG couple claim that Ryan Edwards has threatened to hurt them multiple times, and come to their home and take Bentley without permission. In the documents, McKinney claims that Edwards called him on March 20 and “threatened to put a bullet in his head.” The police were called after the incident and they are the ones who suggested that Maci and Taylor file for a protection order.

In Maci Bookout’s filing, she claims that Ryan Edwards would leave her voicemail messages threatening to come to her home and take Bentley, or hurt her if she didn’t answer her phone. The Teen Mom OG star also says that back in May of 2017, Ryan came to one of Bentley’s baseball games “under the influence of heroin” and got in her face. Maci says Ryan yelled at her and threatened to hurt her while there.

Maci Bookout says in the court documents that Ryan Edwards’ “behavior and actions are getting worse.” The Teen Mom OG star says she is very “fearful” for her three children and for herself and Taylor McKinney about what Ryan may do “based on his threats.” Bookout also warned in the documents that Edwards does own a gun, and that he may not hurt or threaten any of the animals that she and Taylor own.

Recently, Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer announced that they were expecting their first child together. The next day the Teen Mom OG dad was arrested in connection with a past heroin possession charge. Maci Bookout’s has been granted a temporary protection order against her ex, and the case will continue in court next month.