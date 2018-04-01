Melania Trump’s $3,072.13 Easter Dress By Alaia And $806.62 White Christian Louboutin Shoes Nearly Sold Out

Melania Trump gets attention for her $3,072 Easter dress and $807 Christian Louboutin white Easter shoes.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visited the church were they were married in as expected for Easter Sunday services, as reported by the Inquisitr. Photos and videos of Melania and President Trump can be seen above and below, with President Trump making sure to wait for Melania as they couple exited their vehicle for Easter services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, April 1. The couple was married at the church in 2005.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Melania chose a sleeveless spring dress that caught attention from fashion mavens. According to Google Trends, the phrase “Melania Trump Easter dress” experienced a 650 percent surge in interest on Easter Sunday. Melania wore an Azzedine Alaia printed dress that fell below the knees. As suggested, Melania paired the Alaia dress with white Christian Louboutin heels, appropriate for the season and warming weather.

The Alaia dress featured a waist that was nipped in to create an hourglass type of look, fitted at the waist and bust area but loose and flared at the hips. On Net-a-Porter, the dress is currently listed at 2,190 British Pounds, which equals $3,072.13 in U.S. dollars. Called the Alaia “Jacquard-knit midi dress,” all sizes of the dress are currently listed as “low stock” or “sold out.”

The dress enjoys a mid-weight and stretchy fabric, which appears to be of a pinkish-red hue, by the late designer’s plans. Alaia’s preference often included flattering silhouettes — such as the midi dress that Melania chose. Mrs. Trump’s Italian-made dress was not in the navy hue that’s displayed as still available for sale on certain websites. However, Melania’s jacquard pattern and feminine flared dress is winning plenty of buzz, along with her white Easter shoes.

EASTER SUNDAY: Pres. Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived for mass in Florida, with the president taking a question on a morning tweet in which he declared "NO MORE DACA DEAL." "Mexico has got to help us at the border," Trump said. https://t.co/ukS4ZgZfaQ pic.twitter.com/MfOh24Y3I6 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 1, 2018

On the Net-a-Porter website, the Christian Louboutin heels that Melania wore are called “Crissos 110 suede-trimmed fishnet and patent leather pumps.” Listed at 575 British Pounds, the cost of the shoes translates to $806.62 U.S. dollars as of this writing.

The white and bright-pink color of the Italian-made glossy patent leather and woven fishnet shoes appeared to mesh well with Melania’s pink dress. The narrow-toed shoes are described as small-fitting ones with delicate crossover straps. Suede runs along the arches of the shoes.