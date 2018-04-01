‘Counting On’ Star Josiah Duggar’s Fiancée Lauren Swanson’s Parents Make Thier Duggar Family Debut

Josiah and Lauren posed with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and her parents, Dwain and Lana Swanson, for a pic at the Duggar house in Tontitown, Arkansas.

With Counting On star Josiah Duggar announcing his engagement earlier this month to Lauren Swanson, the wedding planning is in full swing in the Duggar household. The two large families are feverishly making plans for the couple’s big day, but they recently took time out to pose for a picture, and Swanson’s parents officially made their Duggar media empire debut.

According to In Touch Weekly, Josiah and Lauren posed with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and her parents, Dwain and Lana Swanson, for a pic at the Duggar house in Tontitown, Arkansas. And, it didn’t take long for Reddit users to blast the photo for how bad everyone looked.

One user commented about Dwain’s red face, saying that he wanted to reach through the screen to apply sunscreen because his face was as red as his shirt, and another pointed out Josiah’s pasty complexion.

And, the jabs kept coming. One fan pointed out that Michelle looked like an Oompa-Loompa, and another noticed that 21-year-old Josiah had a receding hairline. Many concluded that it wasn’t because of genetics, but because of the stress of being horny and not being able to do anything about it.

After a six-week courtship, Josiah and Lauren announced their courtship earlier this month on the Duggar family’s official website. In the statement, the Duggar parents wrote that they were excited about Josiah and Lauren’s engagement, and they had prayed for many years that the Lord would bring their children the right spouses.

They also said that they have known the Swansons for years, and they have watched Lauren grow in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord.

The couple also announced their engagement with a video on the TLC website, and in the clip, Lauren admitted that she was couldn’t believe Josiah popped the question.

“I’m very surprised, kind of speechless. It’s exciting to be engaged, definitely. I’m still surprised at the idea but I’m just looking forward to making [new] memories with you, Siah,” Lauren said.

Lauren is the oldest of eight kids in the Swanson family – with another on the way – and her family made an appearance on 19 Kids & Counting back in 2010.

Josh proposed to the 18-year-old at a special location, the same place her parents got engaged. He said he chose that spot because of the family history on the property.

According to their wedding registry, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will tie the knot on Tuesday, August 28th.

New episodes of Counting On will return to TLC later this summer.