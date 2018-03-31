Tiffany Trump has the internet talking over her 'rare' and solo appearance in public with the president.

Tiffany Trump is not a frequent fixture in Washington among the First Family, but when President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter makes an appearance with her father apart from her stepmother and siblings, news networks and photojournalists jockey for the story.

Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump arrived together at the president’s Palm Beach resort in Florida on Thursday. The father and daughter duo stepped off Air Force One to a crowd of supporters and journalists. People magazine called the sighting of the two — together — “rare.”

Tiffany accompanied Donald Trump ahead of the Easter holiday. The two joined other members of the First Family at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for a weekend stay. Reportedly, Melania Trump and her son, Barron, are taking part in the celebration at the property.

The news about Tiffany Trump is significant for a number of reasons. As the publication reported, Tiffany, the only child Donald Trump fathered with his second wife, Marla Maples, is rarely seen with her more visible half-siblings, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump.

Newsweek claimed that Donald Trump was “playing favorites” when he appeared to praise the elder Ivanka while barely mentioning Tiffany Trump ever so slightly during a speech in Ohio on Thursday. During his remarks about the strides made in infrastructure during his administration, the president said, “Speaking of a job well done, we have two of my daughters here today: Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure! Ivanka… and Tiffany!”

Metro wrote in a post on Friday, “President Trump can’t seem to stop dissing his younger daughter, Tiffany, on Twitter and TV. And now he’s doing it in front of crowds.” The site said Trump’s “dig” at Tiffany is the impetus behind Twitter users’ comparisons of the 24-year-old law school student and Family Guy character, Meg.

“President Trump has moved on to dissing Tiffany in front of audiences.”

Ivanka, 36, a former fashion model, stepped aside from the day-to-day operations of her eponymous brand to serve as a senior adviser to her father in the White House. Tiffany was seldom seen on the campaign trail in the 2016 Elections, and she continues to be elusive during her father’s second year in office as she focuses on her studies at Georgetown University Law Center.

Unfounded rumors about President Donald Trump’s partiality for Ivanka date as far back as 2004 when the New York billionaire appeared to express “favoritism about his two daughters” during an interview with New York Magazine.

Then, Donald Trump praised Ivanka for her “great, great beauty” while suggesting that “every guy in the country wants” to date the blonde stunner. During the chat, Trump appeared to have “suddenly” forgotten, but soon recalled that he had another daughter by an ex-wife, according to Newsweek.

“You know I have another daughter, with Marla, named Tiffany? She’s just a beautiful great kid also. But it’s very separate. When you have separate wives, it’s sort of… separate.”

Tiffany Trump recently ended her two-year relationship with her former boyfriend, Ross Mechanic. Rumors circulated that the pair would tie the knot in the future.

However, the two apparently quietly split in the latter part of 2017. Sources said the relationship was under constant pressure from Tiffany’s move from New York, where her boyfriend resides, coupled with the rigors of law school.

According to Us Magazine, an unnamed friend said Tiffany and Ross’ split was “cordial.” Moreover, Trump is reportedly putting her priorities in order by having a focus on her studies.