Amber Portwood Reveals Shocking Diagnosis During Pregnancy, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her second child. The reality TV star is excited to welcome her baby boy later this year, but a preview for the next episode of Teen Mom OG has revealed that Amber’s pregnancy isn’t necessarily as smooth as it could be. Instead, the soon-to-be mom-of-two received a shocking diagnosis that could affect both her health and the health of her unborn baby boy.

Radar Online has reported that Amber Portwood was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, a diagnosis that affects the blood sugar of pregnant women. This form of diabetes usually goes away once the mother gives birth. However, it is important that the expecting woman eats healthily, keeps her blood sugar under control and stays away from certain foods.

In a preview for the next episode of Teen Mom OG in which Amber revealed the news, she stated that her morning sickness was a lot worse than with her first child, Leah. Instead of being able to enjoy her pregnancy’s she lamented the fact that she was feeling ill all of the time and had to stick to a strict diet.

Andrew Glennon, her boyfriend, and father of the baby told Amber that she had to change her diet immediately. Although she wasn’t exceptionally impressed by this suggestion, she knew she had to do it in order to make sure her baby is born healthy.

Recently, fans have criticized Amber for her parenting skills, saying that she hasn’t been as attentive to her daughter, Leah, as she should have been. Her ex and father of Leah, Gary Shirley, spoke to his wife, Kristina, on an episode on Teen Mom OG saying that he thought that he had to pick up all of the slack when it came to parenting because Amber always had an excuse when it came to why she couldn’t see their 9-year-old daughter.

Gary and Kristina stated that Amber Portwood had only seen her daughter twice during her entire summer break in 2017, though Amber has stated that she didn’t deserve to be spoken about like that and instead, saw Leah three times.