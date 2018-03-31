‘Jersey Shore Family Reunion’ Trailer Offers Scantily-Clad Scenes — Snooki Gets ‘Too Many Lip Injections’ Jab

They're back and it's like they never left as the 'Jersey Shore' cast leaves significant others behind and quickly revert to their old ways.

The official trailer for the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion was recently released and although the original cast members are now 30, they are acting like 12, which is what Snooki suggests in the trailer. The Jersey Shore cast members have left their significant others and moved into a beach house in Miami to film the reunion.

It appears some of the cast members find their oaths of monogamy being tested during the reunion. A hint that Snooki offers up in this trailer seems to suggest that one member of the cast may have given into that temptation. One thing that hasn’t changed is the lack of modesty coming out of the Jersey Shore reality venue, as there’s still a lot of scantily-clad scenes. Xfinity sums up the cast members as being “older but not any wiser.”

One of the most talked about changes among the cast members has to do with Snooki and she addresses this in the video. Fans of the original Jersey Shore noticed that Snooki’s face appears to be a bit stiff. As Page Six reports, one fan commented that Snooki has had “so many injections she can barely open her mouth.”

Snooki snaps back with that’s “not what my husband says,” when it comes to her ability to open her mouth. As Page Six suggests, this sounded like an X-rated response coming from Snooki.

Snooki has admitted to having some plastic surgery and injections, all in the quest of keeping her youthful looks. Back in 2015, she had her first session of “lip plumps,” which she shared on social media. A while later, she admitted to getting breast implants as well, according to Page Six.

It looks as though Snooki has taken advantage of this reunion to get into sales, as seen in the Instagram post below.

The cast left their significant others, and in one case a pregnant girlfriend, to move into this beach house. They offer up another season of the Jersey Shore reality show and even though it is just a reunion, it appears not much has changed according to the reviews.

Get it girl. ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Mar 27, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

There is a lot of drama between the cast members, and the claws appear to come out on at least one occasion between best friends Snooki and JWoww.

The original cast members are all back except for Sammi Sweetheart. But you will see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” LaValle, DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese.

According to People Magazine, Sammi Sweetheart offered up her reasons for not joining in on this reunion show via an Instagram post.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship.”

Sammi, who has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for the last three years, also said the following.

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

That “potentially toxic situation” did rattle a few of the cast members, which they addressed on a recent visit to Good Morning America. A video of the Jersey Shore cast on that show can be seen here from GMA.

They are back to living the “GTL” lifestyle but this time they are doing it in Miami for MTV’s new series, Jersey Shore: Family Reunion. The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion premiere airs April 5 on MTV. You can check out the Jersey Shore Family Reunion trailer here.