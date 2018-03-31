Diva Mom Mariah Carey Appears To Push Son Out Of The Way As She Blows Out Birthday Candles In New Video

An Instagram video shows the singer seemingly pushing her son away as he was trying to give her a kiss, 'Daily Mail' reported.

Mariah Carey is facing a major backlash for allegedly not sharing the spotlight with her own son Morrocan. The “We Belong Together” singer, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, reportedly “rejected” her son’s birthday kiss.

In an Instagram Story she shared with her 6.6 million followers, Carey can be seen glamorously celebrating her birthday in Disneyland. The songstress was accompanied by her six-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as her longtime beau, Bryan Tanaka, Daily Mail reported.

The “Hero” hitmaker was presented with an adorable princess castle cake complete with flower decorations. And since it’s her birthday, all eyes and cameras are on Carey as she blows out the candles.

While the singer eagerly poses for the camera, Moroccan suddenly leans in to kiss his diva mom on the cheek. However, many were quick to notice how Carey appears to reject her young son as she gently pushed him out of the way.

The outlet noted that Carey seems to be unhappy about her son blocking her face from the camera as she was having her special moment. And while it seems like the singer is not letting her children anywhere near her spotlight, Moroccan didn’t seem affected by it.

Earlier that day, Carey shared a photo of herself posing with a handful of Mickey Mouse ear balloons in hand. Interestingly, the singer prefers not to address her birthday as much.

In fact, the outlet noted that the singer calls her special day her “anniversary.” In an interview with Complex in 2016, Carey even claimed she didn’t have a birthday at all.

“I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience.”

Meanwhile, it looks like things are going smoothly between Carey and her much younger boyfriend. Just recently, the Hollywood Life reported that the singer proposed to Tanaka by writing a song and performing it in front of him.

Apparently, Carey “took matters into her own hands” after years of dating the backup dancer. According to the webloid, Tanaka gave a “hearty yes” and “couldn’t believe his luck.”

The couple is reportedly planning to get married in May at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the rumors, claiming that a representative for Mariah Carey confirmed that the proposal and marriage claims are flat-out “not true.“