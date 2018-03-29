‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Meredith May Have Found Her New Derek

Is Meredith finally finding a new love interest on 'Grey's Anatomy?'

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers are revealing that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) may getting a very interesting new storyline in this week’s brand-new episode. Meredith, who has been unlucky in love since the death of her beloved husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), may finally find love again.

According to a March 28 report by Hollywood Life, it seems that Meredith Grey may now be getting a brand new love interest. The fan favorite character has really only had one romantic interest since Derek’s death. Dr. Nathan Riggs won over Meredith’s heart and really helped her open up again. However, Grey’s Anatomy fans watched as it was revealed that Nathan’s fiancee, Megan, was revealed to be alive and the two reconnected and moved out of Seattle, leaving Meredith by herself again.

The report reveals that actor Scott Speedman will be joining the Grey’s Anatomy cast during this week’s episode. Speedman will be playing a transplant surgeon who is also a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The new promo for Thursday’s episode reveals Meredith being charmed by Speedman’s character as the text reveals that “The right person awakens a heart,” and Meredith definitely looks interested.

TVLine reports that Scott Speedman’s character has been kept mostly under wraps, and there is no confirmation about how long he’ll appear on Grey’s Anatomy. However, many fans are hoping that Meredith will find him to be a new love interest so that she can begin to heal and move on even further from her past pain of losing the love of her life, Derek.

As many fans may know, Scott Speedman previously starred as the character of Baz on TNT’s drama series Animal Kingdom. While his character’s fate was left up in the air during the show’s season finale, a brand new season is set to begin in May, and fans have no idea whether or not Baz will make it. If not, he may be making the move from Animal Kingdom to Grey’s Anatomy more permanent.

Grey’s Anatomy fans can see Scott Speedman’s character and his interaction with Meredith during this week’s brand new episode, which airs on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.