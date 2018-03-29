‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Gets Jabot – Blood Abbott Clause And Dina’s Cheating To Blame

On 'Y&R' next week, Ashley confirms Jack's illegitimate and must decide how much longer to keep the secret.

New Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that fans won’t have to wait long for confirmation that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) was right and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) isn’t the biological son of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). Given that Dina told granddaughter Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) that she slept around constantly, it wouldn’t be surprising if Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) also isn’t John’s daughter. By the time this is all sorted, John might only have one biological child!

Ashley And Abby Confirm Dina’s Story

New Y&R spoilers from Soap Opera Digest confirmed that the results of the paternity test are back next week. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and daughter Abby decide to check out Dina’s story before they make another move. It’s easy enough to run a paternity test, and when they get the results back next week, Ashley is stunned to discover that Jack is also illegitimate, like her. The soap magazine reveals that Abby thinks it’s karma for how horribly Jack treated Ashley over Brent Davis being her dad.

Ashley suggests a second test to confirm, but Abby tells her mom it’s a waste of time since no one knew about the test to tamper with it. Abby is ready to reveal the uncomfortable truth to Uncle Jack, but Ashley tries to talk her out of it. With Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in town and scheming against the family, Ashley worries that this could be the worst possible time to rock the boat. But given how Dina’s been blathering about her cheating, it might be Jack’s mom who divulges the horrifying fact to him.

Dina opened Pandora’s Box for the Abbotts and there is no turning back. It all starts today on #YR45 pic.twitter.com/p5g1WBrhjY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 26, 2018

Kyle vs. Jack – Blood Abbott Needed!

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Jack has a lot on his plate right now since he was just arrested for the assault on Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) even though JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is the psycho culprit. Plus, Kyle is in town, plotting with Victor, and plans to take over Jabot and fire his father. That “blood Abbott” clause is something Jack was considering abolishing to placate Ashley, and it’s about to become a double-edged sword.

If Jack can get the blood clause stricken, then he can stay CEO. But that also clears the way for Kyle to take over as CEO. Jack might have to bite the bullet and leave the clause in place even though that means him, Ashley, and Kyle will all be blocked from the throne of power. It’s better than letting the Mustache getting a toe-hold at Jabot, right? Dina is set to reveal that Albert Miller is Jack’s bio-dad, and that means Jack and Victor are brothers. But what about the family business?

Epic drama, family scandals, and MAJOR bombshells. Who’s ready for more #YR45 this week? pic.twitter.com/V9BqRiF2EG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 28, 2018

That Pesky Clause Paves The Way For Billy

Y&R spoilers hint that Traci might also be illegitimate based on Dina’s loose ways in her younger ways, but even if she’s really John Abbott’s daughter, she’s not CEO material. Traci has a flourishing career as a writer and doesn’t have a clue about running the family business. With Traci either illegitimate or uninterested, that leaves one blood Abbott who could take over Jabot and protect it from Victor and Kyle’s takeover attempts — Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

Today on #YR, Billy is out for blood and Victor throws Victoria a lifeline. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fjjuMI1X4i pic.twitter.com/Vy5kyQNUm8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 1, 2017

Over the years, Billy and Jack have battled one another, but now Jack might need Billy to keep the wolves from the door. Billy’s happy at Chancellor Industries working alongside Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), but he would totally step up to protect Jabot from the Mustache. As much as Billy and Jack bicker, they love each other. On the other hand, Billy can’t stand Victor, and thwarting him would give Billy a thrill. Once all the family secrets explode, the Abbotts will never be the same.

If Billy takes the CEO chair, will he ever give it back? Will Jack let his pride get in the way of trusting Billy? Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop for the rest of this week, and find out more about the impending Sharon-Nick reunion. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for more Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.