WWE News: Betting Odds For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Give 99 Percent Chance Of The Rock Returning And Wrestling

Could 'The Great One' really wrestle in less than two weeks time?

There are less than two weeks until WrestleMania 34 and the card is still being worked out, but could one of the greatest of all time return and wrestle? Many thought that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to WWE to team with Ronda Rousey and take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but that didn’t happen. While Kurt Angle took that spot and The Rock is off making movies, betting odds now have “The Great One” returning and wrestling in New Orleans.

At this point, it is expected that The Undertaker will return to have a match with John Cena even though everyone figured him to be retired. While he hasn’t been seen on WWE television but once in the last year, the match has had a lot of build-ups and it is expected to take place in the Big Easy.

If The Rock were to return and have a match at WrestleMania 34, it would have virtually no build-up at all and it is hard to imagine who he would even face off against. Still, the latest betting odds have things at a 99 percent chance of not only having The Rock appear at the big event but competing as well.

According to Oddschecker, by way of The Daily Star, the latest betting odds have a 99 percent chance of The Rock returning to WWE at WrestleMania 34. Not only do the odds have him appearing, but there is a 25/1 shot that he’s going to compete in a match in New Orleans.

Betting odds aren’t going to just grab things out of thin air without any kind of backing whatsoever. George Elek is a spokesperson for Oddschecker and he released a statement saying that most bookies believe an appearing by The Rock is almost a lock for next weekend.

“The Rock is still one of the WWE’s biggest names and an appearance from the Great One would spike interest and generate huge publicity for Vince McMahon’s business.” “The bookies believe he is almost certain to appear once again at The Showcase of the Immortals and 1/100 implies a 99 percent chance that we will see The People’s Champion inside the Squared Circle.” “If bookies are right, then that’s exactly what will be happening come Wrestlemania 34, with a predicted 99 percent chance of it happening.”

After his appearance and short partnership with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31, fans thought it was only a matter of time until they teamed together to take on Triple H.

Dwayne Johnson is busy filming movie after movie and is prepared to begin shooting Disney’s Jungle Cruise this May, but that may not keep him out of the ring. While he is a very busy man, there could still be time for The Rock to step back in the ring for WWE and wrestle another match. If the betting odds have any truth to them, New Orleans is going to be quite electrifying with the return of The Rock at WrestleMania 34.