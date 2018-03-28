Watch Cavs Vs. Hornets 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

How to watch as LeBron James and Cleveland take on Kemba Walker and Charlotte.

Among the matchups fans can watch Wednesday night will be Cavs vs. Hornets live streaming online and televised game coverage. The two teams meet as Cleveland has already secured a spot in the postseason, while Charlotte is still clinging to hopes of grabbing one of the final spots in the East. Here’s the latest game preview for tonight including point spread, total, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Hornets live streaming online.

As reported earlier today by ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-30) will once again be without star forward Kevin Love who will be sidelined after being put in the concussion protocol. It’s unknown as of this report how long the Cavs’ player will be out of action, as Cleveland tries to bounce back from a 98-79 loss to the Miami Heat last night and continue trying to hold onto a top-four spot in the playoff standings.

As for the Charlotte Hornets (34-41), the team has yet to be officially eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, but they’re close. Right now, the Detroit Pistons (34-40) are a spot above them in the chase, with three spots remaining. The Washington Wizards (41-33), Miami Heat (40-35), and Milwaukee Bucks (39-35) are holding those spots with seven to eight games left on the schedule for most of the teams. Fans in Charlotte may see history made tonight as well, as their All-Star Kemba Walker is closing in on becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer.

“They’re a lot faster, younger, and they’ve got great talent.” @KembaWalker on tonight’s game against the Cavs. #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/t2pMmnAk8C — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 28, 2018

Due to the absence of Kevin Love for tonight’s battle, it has swung the odds in the home team’s favor. Odds Shark listed the opening point spread as three points in favor of Cleveland, but now many sportsbooks have it anywhere from a one to two-point spread in favor of the Hornets. For the over/under points total, a consensus of 225.5 points is the latest number to consider. The Cavs have a 9-1 straight up record in the last 10 meetings between these teams, and a 7-2-1 record against the spread, while the “over” has hit seven of the 10 times.

Tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised coverage of the game will be televised on several different channels. For the majority of viewers around the country, it will be presented on NBA TV. In the Cleveland viewing region, the game will be on Fox Sports Ohio, while Fox Sports Southeast will provide the game in Charlotte viewing regions.

"I'm just going to go out and play my regular game. That's really it. Just go out and compete. If I break it tonight, then I do it. I'll be excited, but I don't want to go out there and force anything." – @KembaWalker pic.twitter.com/TNH5P1R4Wh — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 28, 2018

To watch the Cavs vs. Hornets live streaming online, Fox Sports viewers can log into the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. Other viewers may need to use a live channel streaming service to watch tonight’s game feed. Some of the popular services out there include DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Many of these services feature NBA TV and have free trial offers or other deals available at their specific websites.