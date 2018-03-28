Gwen Stefani And Her Boys Prove Once Again That They Feel At Home With Blake Shelton In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and her boys can’t seem to get enough of Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, the Rich Girl singer posted pics on Instagram of her and her three kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four – exploring the outdoors in Oklahoma while on spring break and they couldn’t look happier or more at home.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that while wearing a “Wander with Love” shirt, Stefani took several boomerang videos on Instagram Stories featuring the boys swimming in a stream, jumping off rocks into the water, riding around on ATV’s, and burying each other in the sand.

Stefani also posted a zoomed-out clip of someone (it appears to be Shelton) with the caption, “Camo.”

The 48-year-old’s niece, Stella Stefani, was also along for the trip and seems to share her aunt and cousin’s newfound love of camouflage, as she sported camo overalls and knee-high socks.

While the pre-taped battle rounds of The Voice continue to air on NBC, Shelton is taking the opportunity to spend some time with Stefani and her kids before the live shows begin next month. Shelton and Stefani met on the reality singing competition when they were both judges and started their romance back in 2015.

Stefani’s family seem to be big fans of Shelton, and earlier this month the Hollaback Girl posted a cute video of her 90-year-old Aunt Donna saying, “Don’t get rid of that adorable boyfriend of yours!”

The Grammy-winning singer replied, “I’ll try not to.”

Stefani has said in the past that she loves taking her boys to Shelton’s ranch because they cook and get muddy and dirty, and it’s a perfect place for them.

An insider close to the couple recently revealed that the two are smitten and as happy as ever, but they aren’t in a rush to get married anytime soon. Instead, they are happy and content with where their relationship is, and they are on cloud nine. They also know that they are perfect for one another and have found their true soulmates.

Shelton has gushed about being around his girlfriend and her boys, and when it comes to having fun with children around, the country superstar said he didn’t see it coming. But, Stefani’s kids are great, and he realizes he has missed out on a lot.

When it comes to having a baby of their own, Stefani and Shelton have decided not to focus on that right now. Blake Shelton is at peace with not having any biological children of his own, and he is happy loving and doting on Gwen Stefani’s boys.