Surprise Ending Planned For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Match At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘Rajah’

WWE officials could be planning a shocking angle for the main event of WrestleMania that no one would see coming.

Since Brock Lesnar will leave the company after WrestleMania 34, WWE officials have done everything in their power to make him the heel and force a strong babyface reaction Roman Reigns. They’ve intentionally buried Lesnar with the WWE Universe by having him “no-show” episodes of Raw and beat down Roman to give him more sympathy. The belief was this would step up a major babyface win for Reigns as he captures the WWE Universal Championship on the grandest stage of them all, but it could set up another big angle.

According to a new report from Rajah, WWE officials are strongly considering a major heel turn for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. One suggested angle would have Paul Heyman turning against Brock and align himself with a heel Roman, which would be an extremely surprising angle. CageSideSeats is reporting that Heyman’s contract is up shortly after WrestleMania as well, but he could work out a part-time schedule to advocate for Reigns when necessary. Even if Heyman does not turn, a heel turn for Roman is a possibility.

WWE officials are considering such a drastic move for Roman Reigns because there’s a genuine concern for his run as the WWE Universal Champion after WrestleMania. Most fans are expecting another “Superstar Shakeup” very soon, but Raw has too many babyfaces and not enough heels on the roster. The main idea is a heel turn for Roman Reigns could create a ton of possibilities for him after the grandest stage of them all.

The fact is WWE officials might not be willing to take such a huge risk and could decide that the time is not right for Reigns to turn heel. WWE’s booking has always been to build their top babyfaces as “underdogs” who will overcome the odds and win. That’s the formula and the backlash against their booking is nothing new, but WWE’s booking can be predictable is a big factor why many fans still resist Roman as a babyface.

The WWE Universe has known that Lesnar vs. Reigns was the plan for the WWE Universal Title Match at this year’s WrestleMania for almost an entire year. Not many WWE fans are walking into the Superdome expecting Roman Reigns to lose. However, a heel turn could make a predictable main event unpredictable and give the fans one of the most shocking endings in WWE history. The interesting part is a heel turn for Roman on the grandest stage of them all would be only the beginning.